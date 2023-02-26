3 1st Responders Injured In Early-Morning Crash In Oklahoma City

Three first responders were injured in an early-morning crash on Sunday, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. near I-44 and Northwest Expressway.

According to police, officers were already working a crash, when a driver slammed into the back of a patrol car, causing a domino effect, injuring a police officer, firefighter and paramedic.

Officers say the driver then fled the scene, but was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released details on the condition of the first responders involved.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.