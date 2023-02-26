Open in App
California State
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Evening Through Early Tuesday Morning Weather System Has Yosemite Valley With Up To 36 Inches of Snow

6 days ago
Projected Rainfall for Yosemite Valley: 2.00" to 3.00" Projected Snowfall for Yosemite Valley: 30-36 inches. February 26, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office...
