Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Sunday Evening Through Early Tuesday Morning Weather System Has Yosemite Valley With Up To 36 Inches of Snow
6 days ago
Projected Rainfall for Yosemite Valley: 2.00" to 3.00" Projected Snowfall for Yosemite Valley: 30-36 inches. February 26, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office...
