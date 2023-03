brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: The Suns matchup with the hottest team in the NBA, on ABC By StephenPridgeon-Garner, 6 days ago

By StephenPridgeon-Garner, 6 days ago

What: Phoenix Suns (33-28) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) A rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals will see the Phoenix Suns pinned against one of the ...