Encore faces another illegal bet accusation, blames glitch

By Morgan Rousseau,

6 days ago

The incident happened just days after the casino reported a similar infraction involving the same college basketball team.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett is once again facing scrutiny after taking illegal bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game.

The state’s new sports betting law forbids bets on Massachusetts college teams. However, Encore sports betters were able to wager on a recent BC basketball game, according to a Boston Globe report.

The incident came just a few days after Encore admitted to a similar mistake, which they blamed on a gaming technology glitch on an outside vendor’s betting platform. To ensure gamblers couldn’t make the forbidden bets again, the casino said it had “implemented additional measures to ensure compliance.”

According to the Globe’s report, Encore turned off its system controls to prevent Massachusetts college betting, but “the system automatically turned back on,” which allowed the second infraction to take place.

In an email to the Globe, an Encore spokesperson said: “Through our audits, we identified a programming error in the system as it relates to NCAA women’s college basketball markets and are currently working with our provider on a permanent solution. In the interim, we have locked all NCAA women’s college basketball betting.”

Similar incidents have happened at two other casinos since the state’s betting law was enacted on Jan. 31. In February, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park both self-reported that they’d allowed wagers on Massachusetts college basketball games.

The Gaming Commission is reviewing the incidents. Meanwhile, Massachusetts sports betting is due to launch on mobile on March 10.

