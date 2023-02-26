Chicago police: No ‘National Day of Hate’ related incidents reported

CHICAGO — No incidents related to “National Day of Hate” were reported Saturday, the Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago police, Illinois State Police and other police agencies released statements urging people to be vigilant after they saw an increase in “domestic violent extremist messaging” about the day.

On Saturday evening, the Anti-Defamation League said despite concerns about an increase in anti-Semitic activity, it was a “pretty typical Saturday in America.”

State police said Neo-Nazi and anti-Semite groups were encouraging hate actions over the weekend.

According to the ADL, “National Day of Hate,” a day they said could’ve included anti-Semitic and white supremacist propaganda distributions and banners, was Feb. 25.

“This anti-Semitic proposed event has instructed like-minded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and vandalize by way of graffiti as forms of biased so-called activism,” a community alert from Chicago police read. “These organizers request that potential actions be recorded and/or photographed to submit online.”

The ADL said the day was originally proposed by an Iowa-based neo-Nazi group.

Evanston police, which also issued a warning about the day, continued to monitor houses of worship on Sunday.

Evanston Police Department sergeant patrols houses of worship on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Evanston Police Department officers were also at houses of worship “to show support and offer community presence” on Saturday.

Both Illinois State Police and Chicago police said there was no intelligence for the community to take action on.

