Chicago police: No ‘National Day of Hate’ related incidents reported

On Saturday evening, the Anti-Defamation League said despite concerns about an increase in anti-Semitic activity, it was a “pretty typical Saturday in America.”
State police said Neo-Nazi and anti-Semite groups were encouraging hate actions over the weekend.
According to the ADL, “National Day of Hate,” a day they said could’ve included anti-Semitic and white supremacist propaganda distributions and banners, was Feb. 25.
“This anti-Semitic proposed event has instructed like-minded individuals to drop banners, place stickers and flyers, and vandalize by way of graffiti as forms of biased so-called activism,” a community alert from Chicago police read. “These organizers request that potential actions be recorded and/or photographed to submit online.”
The ADL said the day was originally proposed by an Iowa-based neo-Nazi group.
