Morning mock draft: Bills take two playmakers in three rounder

By Nick Wojton,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJgh3_0l0MkRmc00

Our friends Draft Wire did some heavy lifting.

DW undertook a lofty, three-round mock during the early stages of the 2023 NFL offseason. In that area of the draft, the Buffalo Bills currently hold one selection in each round.

With those three, two playmakers are taken by the team. One for the offense, another on defense.

The full breakdown can be found below:

27. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yHVN_0l0MkRmc00
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) d Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile defensive back, Johnson could be on Buffalo’s radar at the upcoming draft. He’s a player who would clearly be part of the rebuilding process of the secondary because the Bills would only take him with their top selection in a scenario where Jordan Poyer departs Buffalo.

Poyer is one of the Bills’ top pending free agents and the market opens prior to the draft.

Here’s DW’s analysis on the Johnson selection:

Buffalo has more needs than you might think for one of the league’s best teams, and while it’s tempting to get Josh Allen some help here, the need at safety needs to be addressed first. Johnson is a plug-and-play starter who could immediately step in if Jordan Poyer isn’t back next season.

59. Buffalo Bills | TCU OL Steve Avila

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GftR0_0l0MkRmc00
 Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Avila comes to Buffalo to help out their offensive line. Listed as a guard, he also has the desired versatility always liked by the team’s front office.

Pro Football Focus gave positive grades to Avila over the past three seasons. In 2022, the football analytics outlet handed him a strong 78.8 mark and the year prior he landed at 81.3. However, The Draft Network currently projects Avila as a fourth-round pick.

91. Buffalo Bills | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W3rC_0l0MkRmc00
 Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Potentially a raw product, Boutte stands at six-feet tall. The Draft Network labels Boutte as a deep threat, which is what the Bills have gotten from Gabe Davis at times, but not consistently.

Additionally, more and better depth would be a positive addition for Buffalo’s offense on the outside with a quarterback like Josh Allen.

In 11 games last year, Boutte hauled in 48 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns. The prior season saw him grab nine scores in six games.

Boutte might be a strong value selection as well. NFL.com mocked Boutte in a separate mock draft, but in the second round.

