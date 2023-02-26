Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Philly wins big at 54th annual NAACP Awards in Los Angeles

By CBS3 Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cC98u_0l0Mg6ig00

Philly wins big at NAACP Awards in Los Angeles 01:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year's award season is in full swing and the 54th annual NAACP awards were held last night in Los Angeles.

The show was hosted by New Jersey's own Queen Latifah.

Some of the night's biggest winners include actress Angela Basset, tennis superstar Serena Williams and the box office hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The night also included another big win for the hit series Abbott Elementary which is based in Philly. The show was created and produced by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson.

"We are so grateful. We were blessed to have a wonderful experience this awards season, but there is nothing like winning an NAACP award, Brunson said. "We love ya'll. We're happy that we get to make this show that it is accessible to everyone, but for and by us. We love you so much. Thank you, guys."

In addition to NAACP awards, the show and its cast members have won Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Congratulations -- it's a Philly thing!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Flyers get Brendan Lemieux in trade deadline deal with Kings
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia mayor candidates hit debate stage on the Arts at the Kimmel Center
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Iconic world flags return to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SZA show at Wells Fargo Center postponed
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Students rally against proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia Flower Show back indoors for first time since pandemic
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Temple faculty union plans to discuss "no confidence" vote on President Jason Wingard
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Meet the Newtown, Pa. resident competing on "Survivor"
Newtown, PA3 days ago
Maxey scores 27, Sixers roll past Heat without Embiid
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Thousands in Philadelphia spending half or more of their paychecks on rent
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Phillies prospect Painter dazzles with heat in spring debut
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Eagles WR Zach Pascal robbed, assaulted at gunpoint: police
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Man's body found behind Free Library of Philadelphia in Logan
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia students move to new high school after asbestos scare in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Headstones at West Oak Lane cemetery vandalized with paint: police
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Massive food and drink hall holding grand opening Thursday
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Local religious groups condemn vandalism at West Oak Lane mosque
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Foal season: How to watch next generation of race horses enter world
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia's Driving Equality Law takes more weapons off the streets, data shows
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Atlantic City Boat Show kicks off Wednesday
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Man found shot dead in Juniata Park alley: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Man fires at suspects trying to rob him: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Joshua Macias, Antonio LaMotta to be sentenced for gun charges Wednesday
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
NEXT Weather major storm approaching Delaware Valley
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Doncic scores 42, Irving 40 as Mavs outlast 76ers
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ex-Philly councilmember Bobby Henon sentenced to 3.5 years in bribery case
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man taken into custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy