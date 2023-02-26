Open in App
Chicago, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

DeMar DeRozan Hilariously Interrupted Patrick Beverley's Locker Room Interview: "You'll Get Me Fined, DeMar"

By Divij Kulkarni,

6 days ago

DeMar DeRozan had a really funny moment with Patrick Beverley during an interview, interrupting hilariously as Beverley was trying to talk.

Patrick Beverley was excited to sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls after being bought out following the trade deadline. The exciting but controversial guard has been on many teams in his career, but it's clear that being on the Bulls gives Beverley a lot more happiness.

Patrick Beverley and DeMar DeRozan seem to have a nice bond already , and they shared a hilarious moment during a locker-room interview after their impressive win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Patrick Beverley was answering questions from journalists when DeMar DeRozan interrupted him, saying, "Yes, Pat Bev! Yes sir!" Beverley tried to keep his composure and discussed the win, "It's kinda hard when you're in the West so much to scout the Bulls cuz they're in the East, but Billy Donovan has got some sh*t man."

And DeMar DeRozan wasn't done heckling, seemingly delighted when Beverley cussed during the interview. He said, "Yeah, expressive. I ain't the only one that is cussing in interviews now."

Patrick Beverley, who's usually quite fiery, had a pretty tame response when he jokingly said, 'You'll get me fined, DeMar. Please stop." Beverley professionally carried on with the interview after that although DeRozan could still be heard talking in the back, making it quite the wholesome locker room picture.

Patrick Beverley may not be the most productive player in the league regarding stats, but he sure knows how to get a good feeling going in the locker room. And his desire to be with the Chicago Bulls is surely extra helpful, he did consciously choose to join this team.

Patrick Beverley Opened Up On Choosing The Bulls Over The Warriors

After Patrick Beverley was bought out of his contract, he had the option of joining the reigning champion Golden State Warriors as well. But he chose his hometown Chicago Bulls instead, explaining his reasoning .

"It was between Golden State and the Bulls. Obviously, it's always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State but a lot of guards over there. I figured I can make a playoff push with the Bulls. Pump them up a little bit, the East's kinda weak. I'm excited man," Beverley said.

While it's unlikely that this signing will move the needle for the Bulls in terms of a challenge for an NBA championship, there are good feelings about it anyway. Beverley has been on the move a lot in recent seasons, and it would be nice to see him stay with his hometown team for a while.

