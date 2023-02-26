"Never get nervous" - Jayson Tatum delivers honest message after knocking game-winning dagger to beat Sixers

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals true feelings after hitting game-winner against conference rivals Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum might not have dropped another 40-point performance but knocked unarguably the biggest shot on Saturday Night against conference rivals - the Philadelphia 76ers. Leaving less than 1.5 seconds on the clock, the 24-year-old struck the game-winning from behind the arc to help his team emerge victorious 110-107 at Wells Fargo Center.

After the win, Tatum revealed his true feelings on hitting the wild game-winner, “ Never get too high, never get too low. I always say the worst thing that could happen is you miss. You still get to play another game. I never get nervous, I dreamed about taking those shots.”

Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat the Sixers on the road

Before the mentioned moment of heroics, Tatum wasn’t at his best by any means. He already had 5 turnovers (4 in the first half) registered against his name in the game, being 2 of 7 from behind the arc, and even had just over a 40% efficiency rate from the field.

However, knowing the clutch ability possessed by the MVP frontrunner, Tatum decided to shoot despite De’Anthony Melton closely guarding him. Being down by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, it was largely due to the 18-3 run by the best team in the NBA, which allowed them to take control of the game against the Sixers on Saturday Night.

The four-time All-Star finished the night with a double-double - 18 points and 13 rebounds. Although a special mention needs to go out to Joel Embiid , who dropped a game-high 41 points and even knocked an insane full-court game-tying shot. However, unfortunately for the mentioned Cameroonian International, the clock timed out.

What next for Boston Celtics?

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to 4 games as they lock horns against the New York Knicks on Monday Night next. Given that the 17-time NBA Championship-winning franchise is 44-17 at the moment, their fanbase would be ecstatic to witness the form of Tatum in the clutch stages.

Will the Celtics be able to top the Knicks, who are currently on a 5-game winning streak? Remains to be seen.