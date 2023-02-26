Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

"Never get nervous" - Jayson Tatum delivers honest message after knocking game-winning dagger to beat Sixers

By Yakshpat Bhargava,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFBD2_0l0MbeYe00

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals true feelings after hitting game-winner against conference rivals Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jayson Tatum might not have dropped another 40-point performance but knocked unarguably the biggest shot on Saturday Night against conference rivals - the Philadelphia 76ers. Leaving less than 1.5 seconds on the clock, the 24-year-old struck the game-winning from behind the arc to help his team emerge victorious 110-107 at Wells Fargo Center.

After the win, Tatum revealed his true feelings on hitting the wild game-winner, Never get too high, never get too low. I always say the worst thing that could happen is you miss. You still get to play another game. I never get nervous, I dreamed about taking those shots.”

Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat the Sixers on the road

Before the mentioned moment of heroics, Tatum wasn’t at his best by any means. He already had 5 turnovers (4 in the first half) registered against his name in the game, being 2 of 7 from behind the arc, and even had just over a 40% efficiency rate from the field.

However, knowing the clutch ability possessed by the MVP frontrunner, Tatum decided to shoot despite De’Anthony Melton closely guarding him. Being down by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, it was largely due to the 18-3 run by the best team in the NBA, which allowed them to take control of the game against the Sixers on Saturday Night.

The four-time All-Star finished the night with a double-double - 18 points and 13 rebounds. Although a special mention needs to go out to Joel Embiid , who dropped a game-high 41 points and even knocked an insane full-court game-tying shot. However, unfortunately for the mentioned Cameroonian International, the clock timed out.

What next for Boston Celtics?

Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to 4 games as they lock horns against the New York Knicks on Monday Night next. Given that the 17-time NBA Championship-winning franchise is 44-17 at the moment, their fanbase would be ecstatic to witness the form of Tatum in the clutch stages.

Will the Celtics be able to top the Knicks, who are currently on a 5-game winning streak? Remains to be seen.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA22 days ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
"What else do y’all want from the man?" Austin Rivers blasts the Lakers for using Russell Westbrook as a scapegoat
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How the "Lew Alcindor Rule" compelled David Thompson to invent the alley-oop
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Hakeem Olajuwon recalls one of the most incredible dunks he saw in his career during the 1994 NBA Finals - "You don't see that kind of dunk every day; it's not something you forget"
Houston, TX2 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal says the Portland Trail Blazers should do Damian Lillard a favor by pulling a "Kevin Durant"
Portland, OR1 day ago
Doc Rivers says watching Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving defer to each other in the clutch gives him Team USA vibes
Dallas, TX1 day ago
"They ain't rocking" - Kevin Garnett on why he thinks LeBron James and Anthony Davis no longer share the same brotherhood
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Celtics star Jayson Tatum leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo in the dust with latest scoring feat
Boston, MA2 days ago
Scott Wedman describes Bill Walton after his trade to Boston Celtics: “Bill was like a kid in a candy store”
Boston, MA12 hours ago
“These new stars, they ain't playing” - Paul Pierce on why coaches should get along with their star players
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
“They are for real” - Paul Pierce and DeMarcus Cousins jump on the Sacramento Kings bandwagon
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook’s recent track record as a starter for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers proves he may just be cursed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
“I need you to make them stop talking about Jordan” - When the Washington Wizards owner entrusted Gilbert Arenas with leading the team
Washington, DC1 day ago
“If Steph is 1, Dame gotta be a 1D” - Shaquille O’Neal says Damian Lillard is just behind Stephen Curry as a 3-pt shooter
Portland, OR1 day ago
“I don’t need no credit from y’all... I don’t need to coach no team” - Kevin Durant responds to  Charles Barkley's criticisms
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Paul George gives insight into why Nikola Jokic is so hard to stop: “He just knows his game”
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy