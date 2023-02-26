Open in App
“People think I'm crazy” - Michael Malone lists the similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic

By Yakshpat Bhargava,

6 days ago

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone highlights the similarities between four-time NBA Champion LeBron James and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokić and LeBron James

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently made an appearance on SiriusXM Radio wherein he listed the similarities between his star Nikola Jokic and arguably the GOAT of the NBA - LeBron James . Having worked with both these modern-day greats at different times, this resulted in the highly-experienced Malone acknowledging how both of them have revolutionized their respective teams.

Michael Malone claimed , “I make this comparison a lot, and people think I'm crazy when I do. I was an assistant coach in Cleveland around LeBron (James) for 5 years. I've been with Nikola Jokic for 8 years now, they are so similar in terms of their IQ, reading things (and) seeing things before they happen. Their ability to make everyone around them better. Yes, it's this great athlete and a non-athlete, but everything else is eerily similar to me in how their approach is and their IQ, and their ability to just read and see the game."

Michael Malone heaps of praise on LeBron James and Nikola Jokic

As Michael Malone rightly pointed out - both Jokic and James are not only the leading scorers for their respective teams but are the key source of winning games, largely due to their playmaking skills and game acumen. While the 38-year-old veteran might still be more athletic than the Serbian International yet there is no denying that their ability to adjust to the pace of the game often tends to take them a step ahead against defenses at all times.

Interestingly, Malone is not even the first coach to highlight the similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. Previously, LA Clippers’ Head Coach - Tyronn Lue, indicated how the Joker reminds him of the 19-time All-Star at the center position.

Nikola Jokic has the utmost admiration for LeBron James

After LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the NBA’s leading points scorer in the regular season, Jokic was quick to admit how the former star has revolutionized the game of basketball and even how promptly James has been at the peak of his career since entering the league.

Jokic said , “Nobody in the near future will do what he did. It’s a great accomplishment, of course. I think the guy didn’t have a prime, he’s been in his prime for 20 years. It's something that not a lot of people can do in a sport. If you wanna have an idol or someone to look up to, because the guy is always leading and playing consistently for 20 years, winning championships, and MVPs, he's the guy you look up to. "

While Jokic might be right - we may never see another LeBron James-esque player in the league, he himself is on the verge of securing his third MVP accolade. He could be the fourth player in the history of the NBA to do so.

