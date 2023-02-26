Sunday 7: Despite obvious offseason needs, Patriots do have strengths

1 – The NFL offseason is the time of needs analysis.

Every team is looking to fill the voids on its roster through free agency, trades and the draft. It’s no different in New England where the ramp up to the offseason of roster rebuilding and retooling has focused on obvious Patriots’ areas of need such as offensive tackle, cornerback and No. 1 wide receiver.

But it’s not like Bill Belichick’s team, one that missed the playoffs by a single game, is without talent. There certainly are areas of strength on the roster, even with much change on the horizon. So what are those?

Edge rusher: As The Athletic noted this week , New England had one of the best pass rushes in football last season, the most productive of Belichick’s time in Foxborough. Matthew Judon has been worth every penny. Josh Uche came into his own over the second half of 2022. While depth could be added, not too many teams can field a pair of double-digit sack defenders.

Running back: Rhamondre Stevenson took his game to the next level in his second NFL season, now arguably a top-10 running back in the NFL. He showed he can carry the ground game and passing game when called on.

Though Damien Harris is an impending free agent, 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris should very much be in the mix for increased opportunities. And veteran Ty Montgomery remains under contract to add passing game depth as he returns from a year on IR.

Defensive line: Christian Barmore will be asked to make a big jump in his third season, but he’s far from the only key cog on the defensive line. Belichick believes Davon Godchaux is one of the best defensive lineman in the game. Deatrich Wise is coming off his best season. Lawrence Guy is still a reliable veteran, even if his best days are behind him. And there’s a group of young developing talents to pull from. Overall this could have a chance to be the best position on the roster.

Strong safety: As Devin McCourty spends the next couple weeks deciding his football future, New England knows it has talent to count on elsewhere at safety. Kyle Dugger is coming into his NFL own, soon to be in line for a big payday. Adrian Phillips is a reliable, versatile veteran. Both make plenty of plays and tackles at and around the line of scrimmage. Deep safety needs to be addressed, but there is strength at strong safety, even with thumper Jabrill Peppers set to hit free agency.

Wide receiver depth: While everyone is fixated on New England’s need to find a true No. 1, go-to playmaker at receiver, the depth chart does still include complementary talent. DeVante Parker had his moments in his first season in Foxborough. Kendrick Bourne should rebound from a dismal year under Matt Patricia that all hope will be forgotten. Tyquan Thornton is a sort of forgotten man as last year’s speedy second-round pick with obvious potential if also obvious concerns. Find the right guy atop the depth chart and the rest of this wide receiver group could fall nicely into place.

2 – The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With college all-star bowls in the rearview mirror, this is the next big step on the build up to the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. NFL Network will have its usual wire-to-wire coverage of the Combine. Those looking to get a closer look at the 300 or so prospects can watch drill work on NFLN beginning with DL/LB on March 2, the DB/ST group March 3, QB/WR/TE March 4 and the RB/OL options on March 5.

3 – While the Combine is built around the draft prospects, general NFL news will be emanating from Indy as most teams will have either their head coach, GM or both hold press conferences as part of the event. The Patriots, once again, are not scheduled to be part of that large group. In fact, New England and the two Los Angeles teams are the only three NFL franchises not currently scheduled to have a coach or GM meet the media at the Combine. Coaches and/or GMs from the 29 other teams will be answering questions on either Feb. 28 or March 1. Belichick will continue to forego the Combine presser, as he’s done for the bulk of his time in New England, though some member of the Foxborough front office generally does an interview Combine week with Patriots.com to discuss the offseason and pre-draft process.

4 – An interesting New England name is listed among the NFL Network’s lineup of coverage for the NFL Scouting Combine – that would be Patriots Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon. Beyond NFLN’s usual lineup of reporters, hosts and ex-player analysts, its Combine coverage will showcase an even larger group of current and former players that includes Judon as well as Calais Campbell, Dwight Freeney, Devon White, Joe Hayden, Sauce Gardner, Kenny Moore, Jordan Poyer, Adam Thelan, Dawson Knox, Dallas Goedert, Taylor Lewan, Dion Dawkins, Aaron Jones, and Jamal Williams.

5 – NFL Network top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held a conference call with league-wide media this week as a lead up to the Combine.

Jeremiah was asked a number of questions relating to the Patriots. First and foremost was what the team’s approach might be at the wide receiver position if it targeted that spot at No. 14 overall.

“I think you just want the best one. To me I look at if you are looking for high volume catches and productivity, you can make a case for Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he has a really good feel,” Jeremiah said of the former Ohio State star who had 95 catches for 1,600 yards in 2021 before missing most of 2022 to a hamstring injury. “He works really good in the middle of the field. We know the success they've had with guys like that. That one I could see making sense to me.”

Another New England option would be Pitt-turned-USC star Jordan Addison, who had 159 catches and 25 touchdowns between the two schools over the last two seasons.

“I just would want the best overall guy, and that's in my opinion Jordan Addison just because I think he is a complete route runner,” Jeremiah said. “I think he gives you bursts and explosiveness to make plays over the top, and I think he has outstanding hands. That to me would be the place that I would go. You just need to find the best guy.”

6 – Obviously wide receiver isn’t the only need in New England, or potential target for the Patriots at No. 14 overall. As such, Jeremiah seemed to get excited when asked for other options that make sense for New England.

“Oh, that's a good one. Patriot-type players ,” Jeremiah said.

He went on to list Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski, Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Georgia Tech edge defender Keion White, Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness and for a smaller-school option, North Dakota State tackle Cody Mauch.

While talking up Van Ness, the relationship between Belichick and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was noted. Meanwhile, White had Jeremiah thinking of another big, versatile, athletic former Patriots defensive front mainstay.

“He is almost 6-5, 280 pounds. He could be an edge setter, which they've always valued. The physicality to set the edge in the run game. Trying to find body types like Willie McGinest going all the way back. It's hard to find guys that are that big and that strong that can still move. He could be one I would say that would kind of fit that profile. A real smart player as well,” he said.

7 – With the draft still two months away, the first order of actual NFL offseason business will begin in a couple weeks with the opening of free agency. According to OverTheCap.com the Patriots currently have the seventh-most available cap space heading toward free agency with just under $32.5 million to spend. That’s enough, certainly, to be active on the open market even if it might not be the spending spree of spring 2021. Pro Football Focus certainly expects New England to be aggressive in free agency, the website listing the Patriots as the landing spot for two high-end free agents. In PFF’s recent predication of where the top 50 free agents will sign, it slotted cornerback Jamal Dean and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to New England. Dean is a 26-year-old corner who became a full-time starter in Tampa Bay over the last two seasons. Brown as is a massive blocker who played under the franchise tag in Kansas City this year and would certainly lock down the left tackle spot in New England. If PFF is at all prescient, it could be a fun, productive offseason for the Patriots. Stay tuned.