USC clinches first-round bye in Pac-12 Tournament

The USC Trojans swept Colorado and Utah on the road, taking a needed step toward a possible NCAA Tournament berth. One thing these two wins achieved: a bye at the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

USC is locked into a top-four spot. The only question now is whether the Trojans will get the No. 2 seed, the No. 3 seed, or the No. 4 seed. They are currently tied with Arizona for second place behind league-leading UCLA. They lead Arizona State by two games but must face the Sun Devils later this week.

USC won’t have to play in the first round on Wednesday, March 8. The Trojans will open their Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinal round. If the Trojans earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, they will play in the night session. If they get the No. 4 seed, they will play in the day session. At any rate, this much is clear: USC needs just three wins, not four, to win the Pac-12 Tournament. That’s the ultimate value of a first-round bye.