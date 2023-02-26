Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC clinches first-round bye in Pac-12 Tournament

By Matt Zemek,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puLG7_0l0Mb0Wx00

The USC Trojans swept Colorado and Utah on the road, taking a needed step toward a possible NCAA Tournament berth. One thing these two wins achieved: a bye at the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

USC is locked into a top-four spot. The only question now is whether the Trojans will get the No. 2 seed, the No. 3 seed, or the No. 4 seed. They are currently tied with Arizona for second place behind league-leading UCLA. They lead Arizona State by two games but must face the Sun Devils later this week.

USC won’t have to play in the first round on Wednesday, March 8. The Trojans will open their Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinal round. If the Trojans earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, they will play in the night session. If they get the No. 4 seed, they will play in the day session. At any rate, this much is clear: USC needs just three wins, not four, to win the Pac-12 Tournament. That’s the ultimate value of a first-round bye.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Night in Huntington Beach, 1967
Huntington Beach, CA5 days ago
Los Angeles on track to see longest cold streak in 35 years
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Hillwood Acquires Land at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana for Nearly $544MM
Fontana, CA5 days ago
Did it just snow in Long Beach?
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
Los Angeles' Iconic Randy's Donuts Nearly Ready To Open First San Diego Location
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Monumental 100+ inches of snow in Los Angeles Mountains
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
8 Riverside-San Bernardino Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA4 days ago
Evacuations underway for Irvine Unified students stuck at science camp due to blizzard
Irvine, CA5 days ago
Large tree crashes down in Brentwood
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
A Los Angeles Family Seeks Answers — And Accountability — After Black Mom Dies In Childbirth
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; storm buries vehicles in snow in Lake Arrowhead
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago
Metro: California man, passenger in SUV stopped at red light, dies in crash with speeding car
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
Mountain highways still closed due to snow; campers finally evacuated
Crestline, CA5 days ago
What To Do If a Road Rager Goes After You
Pasadena, CA5 days ago
Car wash sold before its completed
Moreno Valley, CA4 days ago
Ex-FBI Agent Faces Sentencing for Helping Armenian Mafia in LA
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Oxnard man sentenced for murder of Brother-in-law
Oxnard, CA5 days ago
Dozens stuck trying to leave, enter San Bernardino Mountains
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
City seeks to evict residents from hotels after their South LA neighborhood was blown up
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Ventura duo plead guilty to murder of newborn
Oxnard, CA5 days ago
3 teens hospitalized in gang-related shooting in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA5 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Fountain Valley crash
Fountain Valley, CA5 days ago
LA Offers Motel Rooms – If You Give Up Your Tent
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
A driver died in an intersection collision in Fountain Valley on Sunday
Fountain Valley, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy