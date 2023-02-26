WHRHS Wrestling: Seubert Takes First, DiAndrea Third at 2023 Region 4 Tournament

UNION, NJ — Two wrestlers from Watchung Hills have qualified for the New Jersey State Championship. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next week at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Advancing for the Warriors are Anthony DiAndrea at 106 pounds and Hunter Seubert at 285 pounds.

“Anthony DiAndrea and Hunter Seubert advanced to the State Championships next week in Atlantic City! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “Hunter pinned all of his opponents on his way to a 1st Place Region 4 Championship. Anthony wrestled extremely hard losing a close semi final match against #1 kid in the state 4-2. Anthony did a great job bouncing back and taking 3rd place. See you in Atlantic City!”

DiAndrea (37-2) won by fall over Beniamino DiCocco (Saint Thomas Aquinas) 33-5 (Fall 3:41)

Seubert (25-4 ) won by fall over Josue Cordoba (Plainfield) 19-3 (Fall 2:25)

Check back for more.



