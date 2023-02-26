State Police cruiser involved in multi-car crash on Storrow Drive

A State Police cruiser has been involved in a multi-car crash on Storrow Drive.

According to State Police, just before midnight, a Trooper was assisting a motorist who crashed a Subaru on Storrow Dr. in Boston. The cruiser was positioned behind a Subaru.

A Toyota which was traveling on Storrow Dr. struck the rear of the cruiser and pushed it forward into the Subaru.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to MGH. There are no other injuries to report.

All vehicles were towed, and the investigation into the crashes is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW