Sunday morning brings dense fog to Central Florida Orlando Sentinel/TNS

There will be dense fog in Lake County, spreading into western Orange and far north west Osceola Counties through sunrise, the National Weather Service said.

Visibility is below 1 mile, down to 1/4 mile in some areas, the NWS said.

The fog will dissipate by 10 a.m. and will reveal sunny skies.

The high today will be 86 degrees and the low will be 62 degrees.