Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

2 dead, 2 injured after early Sunday Morning shooting on Detroit's east side

By Kellen Voss,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NP4wM_0l0MXU2E00

2 people are dead and 2 others are injured after a shooting that happened on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department, this happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Greensboro Street.

Police tell us that 4 people were shot in total; 2 men, ages 28 and 33 were found dead when police got there. The two other people who were shot, a 31-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, are hospitalized and are in serious condition.

Investigators say they recovered a shotgun from the scene, but the circumstances that led up to this shooting are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak-up)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
65-year-old woman killed in double shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Several families forced to move after apartment building catches fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit police officer hit by car; injuries not life threatening
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Detroit police officer struck by vehicle on Fenkell and Schaefer
Detroit, MI2 days ago
2 Detroit police officers hurt during domestic violence call on city's west side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
2 Detroit cops injured during mental health crisis on city's northwest side, while another officer struck by car in separate incident: DPD
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Southfield Freeway in Detroit shut down Friday morning as MSP investigates crash that ejected 1 person
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Crime Stoppers seek tips after man found unresponsive in car at Detroit hospital
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Police searching for suspects in shooting on grounds of Pershing High School in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police search for missing 42-year-old man
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Suspect still wanted after brutal beating of victims after they shoveled his snow last winter in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Have you seen Shyaa? Tips wanted in case of 14-year-old Detroit girl missing since November
Detroit, MI1 day ago
VIDEO: Warren Dollar General robbery suspect caught after chase ends at Eastpointe High School
Warren, MI2 days ago
One person killed in fatal crash on I-475 at Talmadge Thursday
Toledo, OH1 day ago
2 Detroit men charged with burglarizing dead man's Huron Township home — because they knew he was dead
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Police officers break into SUV, arrest super drunk driver who passed out at green light in Troy: cops
Troy, MI1 day ago
Michigan morgue employee allegedly broke into deceased person’s home after removing body
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police looking for elderly man who went missing after being discharged from hospital
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Demolition ordered for dangerous two-story building leaning over sidewalk on Detroit’s west side
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Woman injured in I-94 freeway shooting after leaving Detroit gas station because she was uncomfortable
Detroit, MI5 days ago
US Marshals searching for man accused of burning woman's body after Ypsilanti Township murder
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago
Police: Wayne County Morgue employee broke into homes of the deceased
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Woman arrested after man found fatally stabbed in Taylor dance studio parking lot
Taylor, MI4 days ago
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting stemming from apparent domestic dispute in Detroit: police
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Man threatens Macomb County McDonald’s after workers wouldn’t say if his ex-girlfriend was there
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI1 day ago
23-year-old Clinton Twp woman shot in shoulder while driving on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy