NFL executive hints at surprising QB target for Indianapolis Colts in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts made it clear this offseason that they are determined to find a young, franchise quarterback to build the team around. While Alabama star Bryce Young is atop the 2023 NFL Draft QB rankings , another signal-caller could be their target.

Holding the fourth overall pick, general manager Chris Ballard would need to trade up to No. 1 overall to have his choice of quarterbacks. If Indianapolis stands pat, with the Houston Texans in front of them, it risks losing the best quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft to a divisional rival.

The Chicago Bears are already fielding calls on the No. 1 overall pick, with a preference to move down within the top-5 selections. While Indianapolis would face competition from the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers to move up for a quarterback, it can offer one of the strongest trade packages to Chicago.

If the Colts landed the top pick, the assumption is Young would be headed to Indianapolis. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the most polished quarterback prospect in the 2023 draft class with evaluators raving about his poise, football IQ, maturity and leadership.

“The Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya.” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Bryce Young during Shane Steichen’s introductory press conference

However, there isn’t a true consensus on this year’s quarterback class. Some NFL scouts view Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as a potential No. 1 pick . Meanwhile, former Florida Gators star Anthony Richardson is generating a lot of pre-draft hype . But another option could be the next starter for Indianapolis.

An NFL source told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that C.J. Stroud could be the quarterback the Colts go after, given he checks off some important boxes for the organization.

“Stroud fits the physical mold of a Ballard player more than Young. The Colts have had one of the biggest teams in all of football, and they’ve always had big quarterbacks in what is likely a leftover mentality instilled there by Bill Polian. From Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck and then just about every quarterback the Colts have wandered the wilderness with since Luck retired, the Colts like tall and/or big quarterbacks.”

C.J. Stroud stats: 182.0 QB rating, 81-12 TD-INT, 9.8 ypa, 7,775 pass yards, 69.3% completion

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy candidate, was one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the last two seasons. While he isn’t as athletic as Young, the 6-foot-3 frame means he has prototypical NFL size. Amid growing concerns with Young’s frame holding up for a decade-plus NFL career, Stroud would meet certain criteria for the Colts’ evaluation process.

In the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs defense, Stroud played like a player worth the No. 1 overall pick. Not only did he deliver the best performance by a quarterback against the No. 1 defense in college football over the last two seasons, he also displayed a surprising ability to extend plays with his legs.

If Stroud delivers a strong performance at the NFL Combine, testing better athletically than evaluators expect, it’s very possible he jumps to No. 1 on quarterback rankings and becomes the quarterback the Colts covet.

