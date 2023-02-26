Inaugural gala celebration recognizes local black entrepreneurs

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — Saturday, a gala was held in Manhattan to honor local black entrepreneurs.

The gala is the first of its kind in the region, recognizing and celebrating black entrepreneurship.

The Black Entrepreneurs of Flint Hills held its reception at Midwest Dream Car Collection, where they awarded local black business owners in recognition of their work and excellence.

27 News met with the organization’s president, Sheila Ellis-Glasper , who explained the importance of bringing together local business leaders of all diversities.

“We want our businesses to grow so we can make a positive impact on this community,” Ellis-Glasper said. “So if I were to say I want people to take away from this. unity, and the power of unity.”

Ellis-Glasper hopes this is just the beginning, as nights like Saturday further their mission of empowering, equipping, and engaging black entrepreneurs in the region.

Events like this will further provide opportunities, culturally-competent business training and access to capital for black and underestimated founders in the Flint Hills and Manhattan region.

For more information or for membership information regarding The Black Entrepreneurs of Flint Hills, check out their page here .

