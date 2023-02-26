Education fair this week for students impacted by Stone Academy closure

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Students who were left high and dry by the abrupt closing of Stone Academy's three campuses in Connecticut will be getting some guidance this week.

The state Office of Higher Education is putting together an education fair for students to explore other options.

Several institutions are expected to be represented at the fair.

Stone closed its doors earlier this month following a number of issues, including low pass rates and questionable faculty qualifications.

Last week, state Attorney General William Tong announced an investigation into Stone.

The education fair runs from Monday to Wednesday at the state office building located at 450 Columbus Boulevard in downtown Hartford.

Registration, though, is now closed.