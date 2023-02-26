Columbia murder trial delayed for man accused of 2006 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Keith A. Comfort, who is accused of killing his wife 17 years ago, was scheduled to appear in the Boone County Courthouse for his murder trial on Monday . Instead, both sides are now looking for a new trial date on Monday morning.

According to online court records, Comfort's lawyer Kevin O'Brien filed a motion Saturday to delay the trial after both sides received information about a June 5, 2006 arrest involving his then-wife and victim in the case Megan Shultz. The docket entry for the Saturday hearing in the case indicated both Comfort and Shultz made statements to an arresting officer.

The docket entry from Judge Harris said both the prosecutor and defense "did not become aware of the report until [Friday]," and that O'Brien felt the report might necessitate more investigation. It does not say what the arrest was for.

“I think it is best if I don't make any comment,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sue Boresi wrote in an email. “Except that it was Defendant's Motion to Continue. I believe it will be a short continuance.”

In 2019, Comfort allegedly admitted to police he killed Shultz back in 2006.

Documents state Comfort told police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin that Shultz called him saying she was involved in a narcotics transaction and she ripped someone off. Comfort then told police when he arrived at the apartment on the 1700 Block of Amelia Street in Columbia, Shultz was frantic and swinging her arms.

Comfort allegedly told police he strangled Shultz and put her body in a garbage bag and put it in the dumpster at the apartment complex. Columbia police and landfill staff said they found Shultz's remains following a search that fall.

“It's just- we waited a long time,” Debra Shultz, Megan's mother, said about the trial facing further pushback. “Especially me, for justice to be served and we're waiting patiently for that to be done.”

In this case, both the state and the defense have filed motions that would prevent certain information from being used during the trial. This includes one motion that lists police calls involving both Shultz and Comfort going back to 2001. However, the June 5, 2006 arrest is not listed.

The motion hearing for a new trial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse.

“I have faith that the system will proceed on and that justice will be served. I have to, I've been waiting a long time,” Debra added.

The post Columbia murder trial delayed for man accused of 2006 killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .