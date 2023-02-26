Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia murder trial delayed for man accused of 2006 killing

By Joushua Blount,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQ3bX_0l0MSmMj00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Keith A. Comfort, who is accused of killing his wife 17 years ago, was scheduled to appear in the Boone County Courthouse for his murder trial on Monday . Instead, both sides are now looking for a new trial date on Monday morning.

According to online court records, Comfort's lawyer Kevin O'Brien filed a motion Saturday to delay the trial after both sides received information about a June 5, 2006 arrest involving his then-wife and victim in the case Megan Shultz. The docket entry for the Saturday hearing in the case indicated both Comfort and Shultz made statements to an arresting officer.

The docket entry from Judge Harris said both the prosecutor and defense "did not become aware of the report until [Friday]," and that O'Brien felt the report might necessitate more investigation. It does not say what the arrest was for.

“I think it is best if I don't make any comment,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sue Boresi wrote in an email. “Except that it was Defendant's Motion to Continue. I believe it will be a short continuance.”

In 2019, Comfort allegedly admitted to police he killed Shultz back in 2006.

Documents state Comfort told police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin that Shultz called him saying she was involved in a narcotics transaction and she ripped someone off. Comfort then told police when he arrived at the apartment on the 1700 Block of Amelia Street in Columbia, Shultz was frantic and swinging her arms.

Comfort allegedly told police he strangled Shultz and put her body in a garbage bag and put it in the dumpster at the apartment complex. Columbia police and landfill staff said they found Shultz's remains following a search that fall.

“It's just- we waited a long time,” Debra Shultz, Megan's mother, said about the trial facing further pushback. “Especially me, for justice to be served and we're waiting patiently for that to be done.”

In this case, both the state and the defense have filed motions that would prevent certain information from being used during the trial. This includes one motion that lists police calls involving both Shultz and Comfort going back to 2001. However, the June 5, 2006 arrest is not listed.

The motion hearing for a new trial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse.

“I have faith that the system will proceed on and that justice will be served. I have to, I've been waiting a long time,” Debra added.

The post Columbia murder trial delayed for man accused of 2006 killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Trial in Columbia murder case pushed back to June
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Indictment filed for woman accused of pointing gun at house with children inside
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia woman charged with attempted murder following roadside domestic disturbance in Cooper County
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Fulton man charged with domestic assault, armed-criminal action
Fulton, MO3 days ago
Jefferson City man accused of killing girlfriend appears in court, next court date set
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
Man charged in relation to Homecoming shooting in Downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Columbia police seek help finding ‘porch pirate’ as reports grow nationally
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Two federal fugitives, indicted on drug charges, captured in Audrain County
Vandalia, MO3 days ago
Columbia man arrested, accused of shooting on Quail Drive
Columbia, MO5 days ago
COLUMBIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70 IN COOPER COUNTY
Columbia, MO5 days ago
THREE CHARGED AFTER FRAUD INVESTIGATION
Marshall, MO6 days ago
Four people displaced after Jefferson City house fire
Jefferson City, MO9 hours ago
City starts information campaign on Columbia marijuana sales tax
Columbia, MO1 day ago
CFD finds and puts out fire in south Columbia
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia man charged with stealing gun, unlawful use of a weapon
Columbia, MO7 days ago
Narcan education and distribution events to be held in Columbia, other areas in Mid-Missouri
Columbia, MO23 hours ago
True/False ‘March March’ parade to cause traffic impacts in downtown Columbia
Columbia, MO1 day ago
JC Public Works announces more street closures
Jefferson City, MO21 hours ago
MSHP Crash Reports for February 27, 2023
Sedalia, MO5 days ago
In Missouri, marijuana legalization is just the beginning of policy work
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Area native gets promotion from Missouri State Highway Patrol
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago
Sedalia Police say subject found dead in park died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sedalia, MO5 days ago
Boil water order lifted for residents in Fayette
Fayette, MO10 hours ago
Thefts from vehicles reported in Jamestown this morning
Jamestown, MO4 days ago
Juvenile shot on south side of Columbia
Columbia, MO8 days ago
Jefferson City Police Department asks for help to locate individuals
Jefferson City, MO5 days ago
Scammers hit JCMO store customers
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
8 people charged with drug-related crimes in Osage Beach
Osage Beach, MO8 days ago
Community members honor Columbia missing man with vigil
Columbia, MO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy