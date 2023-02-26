Hummus And Veggies, Apples And Nut Butter, Greek Yogurt With Fresh Berries, And Trail Mix Are The Best Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss

Yes, it’s true—you can snack and lose weight doing it. The trick? Picking healthy, filling snacks that are the perfect mix of protein, fat, and complex carbs. Eating healthy snacks throughout the day is actually one of the best ways to shed some pounds. But, it can be hard to know which snacks to choose, especially when you’re not exactly sure what you need to meal prep at home, or just want to find easy foods you can eat on the go.

To figure out the best snacks to eat for weight loss, we spoke with Joanna Wen, certified weight loss coach and founder of Spices & Greens , Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet , Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements , and Lisa Young, a registered dietitian, nutritionist, and author Finally Full, Finally Slim . They recommend these four healthy snacks: hummus and veggies , apples and nut butter , greek yogurt with fresh berries , and trail mix . These nutritious snacks help maintain blood-sugar levels, boost metabolism, and prevent your body from storing excess fat. Find out more about these delicious snacks below!

Hummus and veggies

It's important to go into a weight loss journey with the right mindset. "One of the biggest mistakes is having a black and white, or [all-or-nothing] mentality," Young explains. "You don't have to be perfect; we are all a work in progress. And making improvements, even if they are small, is progress." This is why it's so important to focus on nourishing your body every day, as opposed to diving right into a restrictive diet. And it all starts with the snacks you eat. One nutritious snack that Young recommends to curb cravings is hummus and veggies.

"Hummus and vegetables," she says, "make for a great snack. Here is a good chance to get a dose of colorful vegetables including carrots, red and yellow peppers. Hummus contains protein which will help keep you [feeling] full. Aim for around a quarter cup serving of hummus and as many fresh veggies as you like." Noted!

Apples and nut butter

Good old apple slices and peanut butter. For many, this delicious treat was the perfect after-school snack. According to Wen, this tried and true snack is also one of the best options when it comes to sustainable weight loss. She says that apples and some nut butter (preferably almond butter, a fiber-rich nut butter !) are always a nutritious choice.

Apples and nut butter is such a great weight loss-friendly snack because it has the ability to keep you satiated for a long time. That means you're less likely to dig into more snacks between meals, which is one major culprit of stalled weight loss. "Apples are a great source of dietary fiber and nutrients, and when combined with the protein-rich nut butter this snack can keep you feeling full for several hours," she notes.

In addition to keeping you full, apples can also help satisfy your sweet tooth. "Apples are also one of the best fruits for curbing your sugar cravings, as they contain pectin which can reduce the blood sugar spike that leads to increased fat storage," she continues. Nice! That means it'll be easier to avoid all those sugary, processed snacks that can make weight loss difficult for those who frequently crave a sweet treat.

But the benefits don't stop there! Apple slices and almond butter is a fairly low-calorie snack. "Apples contribute to a low-calorie intake but still give the feeling of being satisfied; not just physically but mentally as well," Wen adds. This snack also provides your body with a ton of the nutrients it needs to thrive: "Apples also contain vitamins and antioxidants to aid in boosting your metabolism, both helpful in any weight loss plan," she concludes. Yum!

Greek yogurt with fresh berries

As you probably already know, greek yogurt is a healthy snack that is particularly beneficial for gut health, Cowin says, because it's low in calories and high in protein. "It also contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help to keep the gut healthy," he adds. When the gut is healthy, Cowin stresses, it can better absorb nutrients from food and regulate the body's metabolism. This leads to healthy weight loss.

"Probiotics are live microorganisms believed to provide health benefits when consumed," he continues. The most common probiotics are bacteria, and they can be found in fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi. You can else get these probiotics in the form of dietary supplements and medication.

There is a growing body of evidence, he says, linking to this Harvard study that suggests probiotics can improve gut health. "Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that reside in the gut and help to keep the gut healthy," Cowin explains, adding that they can help to "fight against bad bacteria, promote nutrient absorption, and support the immune system." Now, you just have to figure out what you want to put on top off your yogurt for added nutrients.

While many popular yogurt toppings such as granola undeniably offer delicious flavor, berries are significantly lower in calories which can be beneficial as you can eat large volumes of them. They can keep you full without making an impact on the calorie deficit needed to achieve healthy weight loss.

"[Berries] are low in calories compared to other possible toppings, which means they aren't adding much to the calorie content of your yogurt and ultimately leading to overconsumption of calories and weight gain," Best says. "Options like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries can be added to improve the nutritional value and flavor of your yogurt."

Specifically, blueberries atop your bowl of yogurt is perhaps one of the best ways to meet your weight loss goals. They also provide a collagen boost ! "[Blueberries] contain antioxidants, which benefit overall health, but also help the body process nutrients and calories more efficiently as they reduce oxidative damage that can slow this process down significantly," Best explains. Antioxidants can be useful in improving the speed of your metabolism. This, in turn, increases your energy levels and cuts down on stomach inflammation.

Trail mix

Lastly, trail mix is a high-fiber snack ideal for weight loss . Next time you're craving something crunchy, put the chips and pretzels down, and reach for this mix of nuts, dried fruits, seeds, granola, and more! What makes trail mix such a great snack for weight loss, though?

"The best snacks are those that contain two qualities; low in calories and rich in satiating nutrients; fiber and protein," Best explains. "Trail mix is one of my favorite snacks, especially while on the go, because it provides a quick source of protein and fiber." Noted!

Meanwhile, processed, low-fiber snacks will likely cause you to feel hungry again shortly after eating them. This leads to overeating. To make matters worse, high-sugar foods only make you crave more of the same. It's a nightmare for weight loss! Luckily, munching on a healthy trail mix, greek yogurt with berries, apples and nut butter, or hummus and veggies, can hit the spot and help you shed a few pounds at the same time. No matter which healthy snack you choose, your body will thank you!