Dayton, OH
WDTN

Pleasant Sunday followed by windy Monday

By Robert Hocks,

6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A broad area of high pressure will keep settled weather across the Miami Valley on Sunday.

The next big weather-maker will start to arrive late Sunday night. Skies will become cloudy with a few showers likely developing before the Monday morning commute.

Off-and-on rain will stick around throughout the day Monday with a few thunderstorms possible as the cold front passes in the afternoon. There’s a “slight risk” of severe storms, mainly south of I-70, with strong, damaging straight-line winds being the main threat.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly mild. High 56

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers developing by dawn. Low 41

MONDAY: Cloudy and very mild with periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon accompanied by strong, gusty winds. High 64

Dry and pleasant weather returns for Tuesday and much of Wednesday. Record highs are likely Wednesday as the mercury soars into the upper 60s.

Another fairly strong low-pressure system will start to approach Thursday night and Friday with more rain likely then.

