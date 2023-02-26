Open in App
Harlan, IA
Western Iowa Today

#1 Bondurant-Farrar matches up with Harlan for trip to state in Class 3A

By Bennett Blake,

6 days ago
(Bondurant) The Class 3A Substate 8 Final between #1 ranked Bondurant-Farrar and Harlan will air Monday night on KS95.7 FM.

The Bluejays enter the contest with a 22-0 record while the Cyclones are 17-5. Bondurant-Farrar head coach Travis Evans says the first thing that stands out about Harlan is their size.

The Bluejays have kicked things up a notch late in the year and have won each of their postseason games by at least 40 points.

Harlan coach Mitch Osborn comments on seeing the top rated team in the state.

Coach Evans expects to see some different looks from Harlan’s defense.

Briar Cliff commit Colby Collison is a four year starter and two time all-stater. He’s averaging 19.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. Jaxson Fried contributes 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a night. Reed Pfaltzgraff and Everett White are also double digit scorers for the Bluejays.

Bondurant-Farrar has been to state four times, most recently in 2006. Harlan seeks their 19th trip to Des Moines. The Cyclones last played at state in 2020.

