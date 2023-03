98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘1923’ Season Finale Brings a New Romance, a Shocking Death + a Cliffhanger We Did Not See Coming [Spoilers Alert] By Sterling Whitaker, 6 days ago

By Sterling Whitaker, 6 days ago

The season finale of 1923 premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday morning (Feb. 26), and Episode 8 brought one of the most surprising deaths of the ...