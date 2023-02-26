"Arlo," a 30-foot-tall snowman sculpture filled with old Christmas trees and covered in Crisco, candlewax and other flammables, was set afire at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on the beach at Port Clinton. The annual Burning Snowman Festival has taken place since 2015 on the last weekend in February, a way for locals and visitors to bid farewell to the winter in northwest Ohio. The festival draws thousands of visitors and includes live music and entertainment all day long.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: 'Arlo' lights up Port Clinton