Port Clinton, OH
The News-Messenger

'Arlo' lights up Port Clinton

By Port Clinton News Herald,

6 days ago

"Arlo," a 30-foot-tall snowman sculpture filled with old Christmas trees and covered in Crisco, candlewax and other flammables, was set afire at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on the beach at Port Clinton. The annual Burning Snowman Festival has taken place since 2015 on the last weekend in February, a way for locals and visitors to bid farewell to the winter in northwest Ohio. The festival draws thousands of visitors and includes live music and entertainment all day long.

