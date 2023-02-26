Sophomore Brandon McCaughey's OT goal gives STA boys hockey No. 1 seed

DURHAM - Oyster River's Talon Beyer tied the game late in regulation, and St. Thomas Aquinas' Brandon McCaughey walked it off in overtime.

With the top seed in the upcoming Division II boys hockey tournament on the line, Saturday night's game between Oyster River and St. Thomas brought the fireworks inside the Whittemore Center.

The two Seacoast rivals didn't disappoint.

With the Saints leading 3-2 and the clock winding down in the third period, Beyer's second goal of the game was his biggest with 3:52 left in regulation.

But, Beyer would soon see his game-tying goal that sent the game to overtime be outdone by McCaughey's first goal of the evening.

With 3:24 to play in overtime, McCaughey, on an assist by Joey Pickett, found the back of the net and sent the Saints' players on the ice , and players on the bench, to a big celebration huddle as the Saints pulled out the 4-3 win.

"It was great, I was just told to sit up front," McCaughey said. "So that's what I was doing. Joey (Pickett) took the shot, and honestly, I just got lucky and tipped it."

St, Thomas Aquinas (13-4-1), the defending Division II state champions, will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament, while Oyster River (12-6) is the likely No. 2.

The goal was McCaughey's first game-winning goal of the season.

"It's just great," McCaughey, a sophomore, added. "I just want to play for the seniors out there, it's their last season."

"Pretty good performance, the kids really battled and battled hard at the end," St. Thomas Aquinas assistant coach Ben Frelick said. "We need to do a better job of playing a full 45-minute game all three periods, but really proud of the way the kids persevered there and got it done at the end."

Brendan Chrisom, Colin Chrisom and Rolly Edgerly also scored for the Saints, while Tyler Rinko scored the other goal for the Bobcats.

"We got off to a slow start, we wanted to come out and be really aggressive in the forecheck and I think it took until later in the game to establish that," Oyster River head coach Peter Harwood said. "I think we played the third period exactly the way we were trying to do. I thought we really controlled the third period and we felt good going into overtime. The last half of that game, I think we really played to our ability."

Prior to Beyer's equalizer, Rinko's goal early in the third cut St. Thomas' lead to 3-2.

"We took it to them in the third period and they didn't see it coming," Beyer added. "It went to OT, it was an unfortunate tip, but we still put the pressure on them. That's all that matters."

"We've played several overtime games this year, that was nothing new," Frelick said. "It was a good chance to just regroup and kind of remind the kids to get pucks to the net, go to bat for each other and we've been here before."

Saints rebound from three-game losing streak

It was a surprise a few weeks ago when the Saints' 32-game unbeaten Division II streak was snapped in a 3-2 loss at Alvirne/Milford back on February 1.

The Saints responded with winning its next two games - 7-1 over Somersworth/Coe-Brown and a 6-1 victory at Spaulding. But, the Saints then lost to Division I opponents Exeter and Windham, and on Wednesday to Division II foe Winnacunnet.

Saints strike first

It took less than a minute for the Saints to get on the board. Edgerly scored from just outside the net, assisted by Colin Chrisom, just 53 seconds into the game. A little less than 4 minutes later, Brendan Chrisom scored an unassisted goal, giving STA a quick 2-0 lead.

"We were getting pucks in deep and we really talked about getting shots on net," Frelick said. "And just trying to play our game and establish a good forecheck, dump the puck and do the things that we practice."

Oyster River answers

The Bobcats weathered the early storm, and cut their deficit in half with under 5 minutes to play in the first.

Beyer, assisted by Curtis Leitz, got his stick on the puck and snuck it in the right corner of the net past goalie Nate Lavoie.

"That game could've went south fast if (St. Thomas Aquinas) would've scored the third goal," Harwood said. "The 2-1 goal got us back into it."

Chrisom to Chrisom connection

Colin Chrisom, assisted by his brother, scored the lone goal of the second period and gave the Saints a 3-1 lead with 8:11 left in the period. Earlier in the season, both Colin and Brendan reached the 100-point milestone for each of their respective careers.

Potential third showdown could surface

St. Thomas Aquinas swept the season series with the Bobcats, winning 6-3 back in late January. With the Bobcats the likely No. 2 seed in the Division II tournament, a third matchup with the Saints could only happen in the state championship, scheduled for Saturday March 11 at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester..