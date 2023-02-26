Fire Destroys Boat In Front Of Weeki Wachee Home

Source: HCFR

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. – Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire just after 8:00 pm in the area of Jasbow Junction and Desert Sparrow Ave in Weeki Wachee Saturday.

Units arrived to find a boat in the driveway fully engulfed in flames directly in front of the house.

Crews quickly extinguished the boat fire and entered the house looking for fire extension.

Crews were able to confirm no occupants were inside the home.

No injuries were reported, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office will be handling the investigation.

