Smith: From Lodi to the world, March celebrations spread Aldo Leopold's teachings on ecology

The Wisconsin winter of 1999-2000 was wearing on Thomas Heberlein .

Then a 54-year-old professor in the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a resident of Lodi, Heberlein was fed up with gray days and slush. The loss of a beloved old oak was eating his soul, too.

"I hate March in Wisconsin," Heberlein said in a recent phone conversation. "I thought I and others could use a lift."

Heberlein had never been a slave to convention.

As a UW educator and researcher and later a visiting professor in the Department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Umea, Sweden, he relished the opportunity to debate and test all manner of ideas.

It was part and parcel of a rigorous academic life.

So in March 2000, he came up with a novel plan to help himself and his community; he formed a group reading of Aldo Leopold's "A Sand County Almanac."

The book, first published in 1949, has earned critical acclaim and is widely considered one of the most influential collections of ecological essays ever produced.

"Most of us who call ourselves conservationists or environmentalists get all gooey over Leopold," Heberlein said. "I knew I could get like-minded people to attend. But I also wanted others from all walks of life in our town, maybe some who had never heard of the man or his books, to take part."

The event might not just help local residents share an experience, commune over Leopold and break through the late winter blues. It might also help raise environmental consciousness of the community.

Lodi was still healing from a 1995 crisis, Heberlein said, caused when a business owner cut down a 150-year-old burr oak. The act, though legal, rankled many including Heberlein.

In its wake, a group was formed called "Friends of Scenic Lodi Valley."

Heberlein's reading of "A Sand County Almanac" would also serve as a fundraiser for the group.

So, on very short notice in early March 2000, Heberlein organized as many people in the community as he could to come to the Lodi Public Library and read Leopold's book end-to-end.

The mayor attended, as well as a couple of town board members and even a Leopold family member, Nina Leopold Bradley, the third of five children born to Aldo and Estella Leopold, who lived near Baraboo.

They started reading the 226-page book in the library at 1 p.m., Heberlein said, and continued until 6 when the building closed. Then they went to a sandwich shop across the street, enjoyed light fare and libations and continued until they finished the book at 10.

The event became an annual tradition in Lodi. One year it was held in conjunction with a wild game feed, another with a demonstration of Dutch oven cooking (a Leopold favorite) at Heberlein's farm.

One year a Leopold impersonator named Al Carr came up from Arizona, Heberlein said, "who dressed like Aldo and had memorized every Leopold quote."

And in 2003, Heberlein invited DNR Secretary George Meyer to the event. At that fateful early March reading, Meyer expressed his opinion that "every community in Wisconsin ought to be doing this."

Mark Miller of Monona, then a state representative and now a state senator, was in the audience and announced "I’ll introduce that legislation."

Miller followed through, Assembly Bill 345 enjoyed bipartisan support and in 2004 Governor James Doyle signed legislation designating the first full weekend in March as Aldo Leopold Weekend in Wisconsin.

Since the inauguration of Leopold Weekend, more Leopold-inspired events have sprung up not just in Wisconsin but across the country and beyond. And they aren't limited to the designated weekend in March.

"It's a testament to Leopold’s ability to inspire a thinking community," said Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation in Baraboo.

In fact, the event is now worldwide thanks to a virtual Leopold Week series organized by the Aldo Leopold Foundation.

The offering arose in 2021 as a way to reach Leopold fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has continued each year since. Last year the foundation's Leopold Week virtual events reached about 5,000 registrants from all 50 states and 11 countries, Huffaker said.

This year the foundation's Leopold Week activities span March 3-12; the theme is "nurturing reciprocity."

Activities include presentations, readings and interviews with artists and authors.

On March 8, Delia Owens, author of "Where the Crawdads Sing," will lead a session focused on nature writing titled "Writing Wild: Where the Crawdads Sing and A Sand County Almanac."

On March 9 Robin Wall Kimmerer will lead "I Must Return the Gift: Reciprocal Restoration." The session will explore the importance of healing damage inflicted on the land and trace the evolution of restoration philosophy and practice, including how integration of indigenous knowledge can expand our understanding of restoration.

A full list of the 2023 Leopold Week offerings of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, as well as registration information, is at aldoleopold.org .

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, the Mississippi Valley Conservancy will offer events from Feb. 27 to March 4, including a guided hike in the La Crosse River Marsh and a Facebook-streamed talk by UW-Madison professor Lauren Riters titled “Why do birds sing?”

Visit mississippivalleyconservancy.org for more information.

The person who started it all is planning to take part in an event this year, too.

Heberlein, now 77 and a resident of Madison, is scheduled to participate March 4 in " Madison Reads Leopold " at the Arboretum Visitor Center.

He has selected a passage from "Goose Music," an essay written by Leopold in 1924 or 1925, according to Leopold biographer Curt Meine.

In it, Leopold mentions his children whom he hopes to leave with "good health, an education, and possibly even a competence."

But the 1920s were a time of despair for many conservationists as habitat was being destroyed, wildlife was being overexploited and animal populations were plummeting. The passenger pigeon, once the most abundant bird in North America, had gone extinct in 1914.

In the essay Leopold laments: "What are they going to do with these things if there be no more deer in the hills, and no more quail in the coverts? No more snipe whistling in the meadow, no more piping of widgeons and chattering of teal as darkness covers the marshes; no more whistling of swift wings when the morning star pales in the east? And when the dawn-wind stirs through the ancient cottonwoods, and the gray light steals down from the hills over the old river sliding softly past its wide brown sandbars – what if there be no more goose music?"

Heberlein, who grew up in Portage and hunted geese along the Wisconsin River, feels a personal connection to the words.

"I can't read it with dry eyes," Heberlein said.

He's relieved that Canada goose numbers rebounded and the species is now robust. But it's important to remind people to be vigilant.

He's also gratified his idea to do Leopold readings in Lodi has spread far and wide.

"I'm still not a fan of March," Heberlein said. "But Leopold Weekend makes things brighter."

