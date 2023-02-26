Open in App
CBS New York

Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

By CBS New York,

6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facundo Torres scored a penalty-kick goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in a season opener on Saturday.

Torres' game-winner came in the 56th minute after a foul on the Red Bulls' Sean Nealis.

New York outshot Orlando City 15-2 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Orlando City beat the Red Bulls for a third straight time to improve to 6-9-2 in head-to-head matches.

New York tied a MLS record with five straight road wins to open the season last year.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Orlando hosting Cincinnati, while the Red Bulls host Nashville.

