Forget quiet quitting — the newest trend is quiet hiring

The latest workplace trend is coming in hot. Rather than hire new workers, employers are reallocating current employees to take on new projects or jobs within the company on a temporary or permanent basis.

“I think [quiet hiring] is a phenomenal idea,” said Alex Salas, executive board member of Society for Human Resource Management’s New York City chapter, a professional HR membership association. “One of the things I’ve heard is people getting bored at their job. This is a job enlargement — they’re adding on new skills to work on and being challenged once more.”

But what if quiet hiring happens to you, and a change of role wasn’t on your radar? East Village resident Melissa Swift, US and Canada transformation services leader at global consulting firm Mercer and author of “Work Here Now: Think Like a Human and Build a Powerhouse Workplace” (Wiley), advised taking a moment to digest.

Employers are hiring within the company and moving workers around to fulfill their needs instead of hiiring outside. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“First, pause, breathe and take stock,” she said. “Jobs, especially these days, are complicated animals. There’s likely a mixture of positives and negatives that come with any change.”

Swift recommends talking to your boss to ask logistical questions about compensation, how long you’re expected to be in the role, who is your manager and who’s on your team.

“A great starter question could be, ‘Why did you choose me for this role?’ ” Swift said. “This will help them understand what the skills expectations are for the job. Another question that can be helpful to your understanding of a new role is: ‘What are some key differences between this role and my last one?’ Again, this showcases what expectations are changing. Finally, you can ask, ‘What would success look like in this role?’ ”

If the job change is unexpected, look at the big picture and leverage the opportunity to build new skills. Matt Mayberry, a leadership and performance expert, former NFL player and author of “Culture Is the Way: How Leaders at Every Level Build an Organization for Speed, Impact, and Excellence” (Wiley), is a believer in looking on the bright side.

“The most effective coping strategy is to view the situation positively,” he said. “You were deemed the best candidate to fill the position and assist the company. To have a thriving and prosperous career today, you must be committed to constantly evolving and enhancing your skills.”

In addition, speak to your boss about advancement possibilities.

“This is a perfect opportunity to chat with your manager about a promotion,” said Ashley Garriton, recruiter at InnovateMR , a full-service sampling and research technology company, in Freehold, NJ. “They clearly see the value you bring to the team and having the ability to take on new challenges and pivot when needed.”

Swift said it’s absolutely worth it to negotiate your pay, too.

“It may not be a full salary raise, but you can ask for a short-term performance-driven bonus if the role is short term, for instance,” she said.

Retention is key for employers, so if they boost your salary or pay cash bonuses, it’s still likely cheaper than filling the role externally in terms of both time and money. “It’s a tight job market. If you can retain — rather than look for new people — and retrain folks, [quiet hiring] is a huge benefit for any employer,” said Salas.

Considering employers won’t want to lose you, you can make the most of the new role by identifying new interests to pave the way for your next job.

Abby Davisson, social innovation leader, career development expert and co-author of “Money and Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life’s Biggest Decisions” (HarperOne), is a believer in “energy audits.”

“If you’re not sure what type of tasks you enjoy, keep track of which tasks give you energy and which tasks drain your energy over the course of a week or several days,” she said. “If you dread a certain type of assignment, is there a way you can negotiate to get out of that assignment in your new role?”

Davisson also recommends communicating with your supervisor about your preferences and setting aside 30 minutes each month to talk about your professional development. “Use that time to have direct conversations about the new skills and experiences you’re looking to gain and ask for your manager’s help in positioning you appropriately,” she said.

Above all, making the most of this new role provides you with opportunities to gain new perspectives.

“Moving to a new role in the same company can be like filling in new pieces to a puzzle you’ve already been working on — the full picture starts to really emerge,” Swift said. “You have a chance to establish deeper and fuller relationships, which is a positive both for learning and overall happiness in the workplace.”