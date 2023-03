NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday will be a windy and rainy day for folks across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky! A wind advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. with wind gust up to 45 mph, possibly higher. These types of winds could blow around unsecured objects like lawn furniture and garbage cans, BUT could also bring down a few tree limbs and powerlines.

Showers will be around the first half of the day, but no severe storms are expected. However, the non-thunderstorm winds could still do damage. The good news is that we will see a break in the rain through the afternoon.

With the sun returning in the afternoon, highs will reach the mid-70s. The record is 78 degrees (1981).

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.