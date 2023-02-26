Recruiting Update For Two Class of 2024 Three-Stars

Samuel Dixon and Dillon Hipp gave some recruiting updates regarding Tennessee in recent days.

The Tennessee Volunteers are amidst some big recruiting efforts. It feels like every day someone drops a top schools list or visit dates; two Tennessee targets did those things in the past two days.

Three-star running back Samuel Dixon tweeted his top five schools on Friday. The class of 2024 player from Columbus, Ohio, listed Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State, and Rutgers, dwindling from his 15 total offers.

Being from Columbus, Ohio State should have a huge edge over the other schools. Still, anything can happen in recruiting, especially with name, image, and likeness (NIL) as an added variable.

After attending West Holmes High School, he also announced that he would be playing his senior season at Pickerington North High School. He stands at 5-11 and 203 pounds.

Three-star tight end Dillon Hipp posted his March visits in a tweet on Saturday. He will visit Tennessee on March 9, Louisville the next day, Ole Miss on the 11th, and Auburn on the 13th.

The 6-2, 230-pound pass-catcher out of Arizona has received offers from 31 schools, with just the three he is visiting in March being in the SEC. He has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and Northern Arizona in his home state alone. The class of 2024 player had 328 yards and four touchdowns in his junior season for Desert Mountain High School.

Early signing day is at the end of the year, so surely, these players will provide more updates on where they are looking to play at the collegiate level in the coming months.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .