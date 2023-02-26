Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
VolunteerCountry

Recruiting Update For Two Class of 2024 Three-Stars

By Will Hopkins,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrPj0_0l0MD6kl00

Samuel Dixon and Dillon Hipp gave some recruiting updates regarding Tennessee in recent days.

The Tennessee Volunteers are amidst some big recruiting efforts. It feels like every day someone drops a top schools list or visit dates; two Tennessee targets did those things in the past two days.

Three-star running back Samuel Dixon tweeted his top five schools on Friday. The class of 2024 player from Columbus, Ohio, listed Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State, and Rutgers, dwindling from his 15 total offers.

Being from Columbus, Ohio State should have a huge edge over the other schools. Still, anything can happen in recruiting, especially with name, image, and likeness (NIL) as an added variable.

After attending West Holmes High School, he also announced that he would be playing his senior season at Pickerington North High School. He stands at 5-11 and 203 pounds.

Three-star tight end Dillon Hipp posted his March visits in a tweet on Saturday. He will visit Tennessee on March 9, Louisville the next day, Ole Miss on the 11th, and Auburn on the 13th.

The 6-2, 230-pound pass-catcher out of Arizona has received offers from 31 schools, with just the three he is visiting in March being in the SEC. He has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, and Northern Arizona in his home state alone. The class of 2024 player had 328 yards and four touchdowns in his junior season for Desert Mountain High School.

Early signing day is at the end of the year, so surely, these players will provide more updates on where they are looking to play at the collegiate level in the coming months.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Jayden Harris Sets Commitment Date
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Auburn, AL11 hours ago
Nation's Top Player Schedules Tennessee Visit
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JUST IN: Jalin Hyatt Posts Impressive Combine Numbers
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
JUST IN: Cedric Tillman Posts Official Combine Numbers
Knoxville, TN4 hours ago
Why Santiago Vescovi Is Essential In March
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
How Tennessee Will Adjust Without Zakai Zeigler
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Zakai Zeigler Issues Statement After Injury News
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Jalin Hyatt Strains Hamstring, Will Participate In Pro Day
Knoxville, TN2 hours ago
Mason Short Schedules Spring Visits
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Offers Emerging Five-Star Wideout
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Will Anderson: Darnell Wright "The Best Tackle" He Faced
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Byron Young Excelling In Indy
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Auburn Preview
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Byron Young Shouts Out Tennessee at NFL Combine
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
WATCH: Jeremy Banks Puts On Strong Combine Showing
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Hendon Hooker Discusses Criticisms of Tennessee's Offense
Knoxville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy