Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Win, or Die, 2023

By Anthony Sisco,

6 days ago

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Too bad the French aren't on the schedule ...

Anthony Sisco

[Editor's note: For those who may not recognize that this is a tribute, look up  "Join, or Die" snake cartoon by Benjamin Franklin in 1754. It was designed to unite the American colonies at the start of the French and Indian War. ]

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

