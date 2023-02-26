Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
All 76ers

Joel Embiid on Late Buzzer Beater vs. Celtics: ’Story Of My Life’

By Justin Grasso,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXiJC_0l0MAxBi00

What Joel Embiid had to say about his late buzzer beater against the Celtics on Saturday night.

Joel Embiid nearly pulled off the biggest highlight of his season on Saturday, and that’s saying a lot.

As the Philadelphia 76ers failed to prevent a Jayson Tatum three-pointer in the last seconds of their matchup against the Boston Celtics , the Sixers had less than two seconds to get off a final shot from the other side of the court.

The ball got to Embiid. As the big man caught the ball and dribbled once, he picked it up and threw a Hail Mary attempt from the opposite three-point line. The shot was successful, but after further review, it was determined that Embiid did not get the ball out before the buzzer went off.

“I mean, I wish I would have shot it sooner,” Embiid said after the game. “As I turned I saw Derrick White there so I couldn’t really get it off. So, I had to kind of go back to my right side to try and get it off. Unfortunately, story of my life.”

Although Embiid’s buzzer-beater didn’t count, it set social media on fire as the shot was still impressive. While it’s become a highlight for fans after the game, Embiid didn’t have the same positive reaction after the matchup.

“I don’t care,” he finished. “It didn’t count, but I guess it’s a good highlight for everybody. Social media and all that stuff, but it didn’t count. We lost the game. It’s frustrating losing this type of game, especially when you’re winning by so much. It’s frustrating.”

Since Embiid’s shot didn’t count, the Sixers ultimately came up short. With a 110-107 loss, the Sixers collected their 20th loss of the year, falling short to the Celtics three times this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Is Joel Embiid on Sixers’ Injury Report vs. Bucks?
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Mavs’ Jason Kidd Notes Embiid’s Dominance After Beating Sixers
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Paul Reed Requests Explanation From Referees on Twitter
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA22 days ago
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Celtics star Jayson Tatum leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo in the dust with latest scoring feat
Boston, MA2 days ago
How Did Tyrese Maxey Perform Again in Sixers' Main Starting Five?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Paul Reed Makes Bold Claim About Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Tyrese Maxey on What Led to Sixers' Success vs. Miami Heat
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
76ers Weren’t PJ Tucker’s First Choice in Free Agency?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
LeBron James Sends A Message To Lakers After Crucial Victory
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
76ers vs. Mavericks: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Thursday
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bucks Plan to Sign Veteran Guard After Matchup vs. Sixers
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Former Heat Fan Tyrese Maxey Takes Pride in Beating Miami
Miami, FL2 days ago
Paul Reed Opens Up On Motivation vs. Miami on Wednesday
Miami, FL2 days ago
Tyrese Maxey Breaks Down Sixers' Homestretch Mindset
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Sixers Conference Rival Favorites to Sign Veteran Guard
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy