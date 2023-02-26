Mississippi Stories: John Uzodinma

John Eze Uzodinma II, a talented violinist, has been on the Jennifer Hudson show and has played for celebrities and athletes alike. John was born in Madison, Mississippi. He’s the oldest son of Eze and Cynthia Uzodinma. John took an early interest in music and began studying the violin at the age of 8. That passion has driven him to learn numerous instruments and attend numerous summer music festivals and to compete in multiple competitions in locations ranging from British Columbia, Canada, to Sydney, Australia. A graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi and LSU, John is currently working on his doctorate at Southern Miss.

