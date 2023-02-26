Bryce Young could be the answer to Indianapolis Colts' quarterback woes

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be the first quarterback selected and potentially be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. One analyst believes Young is off the board No. 1 overall, a team trades up for him, and he is the answer to the franchise’s woes at quarterback.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently revealed his latest three-round mock draft and explains why he has the Indianapolis Colts trading with the Chicago Bears to draft Young.

“The Colts have been quarterback-light (to put it kindly) since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement,” writes Farrar. “That led to the unfortunate end of Frank Reich’s tenure as head coach, and the weird Jeff Saturday experiment, and then, the hire of former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the new head coach/offensive shot-caller. There’s only so much Steichen can do without a legit franchise guy, and unless Young measures 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds at the scouting combine, he’s got everything on the ball to become just that kind of NFL player… If the Colts trade up to secure Young’s services, it should be a franchise-defining decision in all the right ways.”

As Farrar mentions, the Colts haven’t had stability at quarterback since Andrew Luck decided to retire relatively early in his career in 2019. Since then, the franchise has relied on veterans and players that were once promising, such as Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

With a new head coach and an opportunity to start fresh while keeping a few strong offensive pieces, Indianapolis might be able to take a big leap in the right direction in 2023. Young is expected to be the likeliest quarterback in this draft class to get that job done.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young and other former Alabama players preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.