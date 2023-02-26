Open in App
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Rochester Americans

By Emma McCorkindaleBlake Thorne,

6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Rochester Americans Saturday night.

It was a tough night for the T-Birds, losing this one 7-1, making that their second loss in a row. Martin Frk grabbed Springfield’s lone goal at the very beginning of the game.

Rochester’s Michael Mersch poked a rebound from the edge of the crease through Joel Hofer to make it 1-1, the first of three power-play goals by the Americans’ man-advantage unit, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Thunderbirds. Brett Murray got the second goal of the first with a deft redirection over Hofer’s left shoulder to give Rochester the lead at intermission.

Linus Weissbach added to the count to make it 3-1. Isak Rosen followed with his first of two of the night with a bank shot off Hofer. Four minutes later, Jeremy Davies scored the third power-play goal of the night for Rochester, which resulted in Hofer’s early removal from the game in favor of Vadim Zherenko. Joe Cecconi’s first goal of the season and Rosen’s second of the night rounded out Rochester’s offensive output in the third.

The Thunderbirds look to get back in the winning column with a game on Sunday against the Charlotte Checkers to the Thunderdome for Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD, as the puck drops at 3:05 Sunday afternoon.

