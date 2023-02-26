Open in App
Waterbury, CT
WTNH

Guns and narcotics found in Waterbury home

By Carly Mac ManusJustin Jones,

6 days ago

Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) – Almost five kilograms of cocaine were found in a Waterbury home on February 17th. Yadiel Baez (18) and Vincys Baez (44) both reside in the Wilson Street house where, along with the drugs, police found a 9mm pistol, ammunition and over $17,000 in US currency.

The evidence recovered from the scene.

The pair have been placed under arrest and charged with the sale of more than ½ oz of cocaine, the operation of a drug factory, possession of a firearm, the illegal transfer/sale of a pistol, negligent storage of a firearm and risk of injury to a child.

Vincys Baez
Yadiel Baez
Child services have already been contacted. Vincys Baez, in particular,  is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Both Baez men are being held by the Waterbury Police on a 1 million dollar bond.

