Moore County, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Teen killed in crash near Moore County High School

By Rana Mitchell,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0l0M4pev00

A teenager was killed in a single-car cash near Moore County High School on Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash at 4:10 a.m.

THP reports that a Kia Soul was driving west on State Route 55 before traveling off the left of the roadway. The Soul struck a ditch and hit a culvert.

Officials report that the impact caused the Soul to flip over and hit a tree before resting off the left side of the roadway.

The driver of the Soul, 20-year-old Kaden Smith, is facing criminal charges after the crash. The only passenger, 17-year-old Isaiah Petty, was killed in the crash.

Moore County Schools put out a statement around noon on Saturday remembering Isaiah,

"Early this morning our school community suffered a loss with the passing of Senior Isaiah Petty. Please keep his family, friends and his classmates in your prayers during this difficult time."

MCHS is hosting a candlelight vigil for Isaiah and his family at Moore County High School on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The school is providing resources to students and staff during this difficult time.

To read the full statement from Moore County Schools visit their Facebook page .

