Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Early Sunday morning car chase leads to aggravated assault arrest in Topeka

By Matthew Johnstone,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115hcT_0l0M4W5E00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning chase in South East Topeka resulted in one suspect being brought to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to Sgt. Cobler of Topeka Police, officers were sent to the 1900 block of SE Washington for an aggravated assault. The suspect, Julian Everett, was found in the area and stopped in a traffic stop.

Following contact by officers, Everett began several low speed car chases, eventually being stopped in the 1200 block of SE Washington. Police say that’s when Everett told police he had a weapon.

After TPD’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators made contact with Everett, he was taken into custody without issues shortly after 3 a.m.

Everett was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Felony Flee and attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officer
  • Interference with Law Enforcement Officer
  • Multiple Traffic Offenses
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Topeka, KS23 hours ago
Police found meth, children during drug bust at Kansas home
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Topeka, KS21 hours ago
Topeka murder suspect set to be released from jail following jury acquittal
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
Deputies confiscate fentanyl pills in Topeka bust
Topeka, KS21 hours ago
One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Police arrest Manhattan hit-and-run suspect
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
2 critically injured after gunfire exchange during robbery at south KCMO home
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting
Emporia, KS2 days ago
Topeka man not guilty in 2020 woman’s shooting death
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Horton woman arrested for alleged theft
Horton, KS1 day ago
Topeka man arrested on aggravated battery charge
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City police officers shot during standoff released from hospital
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Wanted Topeka man arrested after stand off
Topeka, KS2 days ago
18-year-old charged in Kansas City fatal shooting, will stand trial as an adult
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
Carbondale, KS2 days ago
Topeka man arrested in connection to 2022 robbery
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Riley Co. Police Department searching for allegedly stolen earrings
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Man charged with murder at homeless camp last Saturday in KCMO
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Lawrence, Kan., police sounds alarm about new scam that cost one resident $10,000
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
One man found dead after standoff, three KCPD officers shot
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
LISTEN: 911 call that prompted swift police response to Highland Park High School released
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Meth, firearm allegedly found in Manhattan man’s home
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Woman arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in Manhattan traffic stop
Manhattan, KS3 days ago
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Former Topeka police chief dies just days after turning 100-years-old
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Fake calls of shooter made to 17 high schools, Kansas Bureau of Investigation says
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
False active shooter report at Highland Park
Topeka, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy