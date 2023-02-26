Early Sunday morning car chase leads to aggravated assault arrest in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning chase in South East Topeka resulted in one suspect being brought to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to Sgt. Cobler of Topeka Police, officers were sent to the 1900 block of SE Washington for an aggravated assault. The suspect, Julian Everett, was found in the area and stopped in a traffic stop.

Following contact by officers, Everett began several low speed car chases, eventually being stopped in the 1200 block of SE Washington. Police say that’s when Everett told police he had a weapon.

After TPD’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators made contact with Everett, he was taken into custody without issues shortly after 3 a.m.

Everett was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, and is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Felony Flee and attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officer

Interference with Law Enforcement Officer

Multiple Traffic Offenses

