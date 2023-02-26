BamaInsider Blog: Live Alabama Updates from Under Armour Atlanta Camp

Alabam WR commit Ryan Williams and 2025 QB KJ Lacey

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Camp season is in full effect in the Peach State. Sunday marks the first of seven camps in the Under Armour All-America Next Camp Series, with the final high school boys camp taking place on May 14.

A flurry of Alabama targets in the Southeast are gearing up to take part in Sunday’s camp, including five-stars KJ Bolden and Mike Matthews. Crimson Tide commitments Ryan Williams (2025) and Sterling Dixon (2024) will also be lacing up the cleats today.

BamaInsider is here at Carrollton High School, and we will have live updates throughout the event. We’ll be posting interview nuggets, observations, and video clips today, so stay tuned for nonstop coverage.

Live Updates from UA Atlanta

Alabama linebacker commitment Sterling Dixon has arrived. Dixon shared the latest on his status with the Tide. He has noted an interesting Pac-12 visit this spring- HERE

Top 100 OL Daniel Calhoun recently scheduled an official visit to Alabama. He will return to Tuscaloosa, however, prior to his all-expenses paid trip. Click HERE to learn more!

David Sanders, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2025 class has a tentative date in mind to visit Alabama this spring. Learn more about his future visit plans- HERE

In-state defensive lineman Jeremiah Beamon will take an unofficial visit to Alabama next weekend. Beamon details his conversations with defensive line coach Freddie Roach-HERE

KJ Lacey, 2025 quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama, will return to Tuscaloosa in April. Lacey, who received an offer from the Crimson Tide in late January, is teammates with Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Details on Lacey’s return visit-HERE

Williams, who recently earned an offer from Georgia, shed light on a few schools continuing to press hard for a potential flip. He addressed any speculation regarding his commitment status-HERE.

