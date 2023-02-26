2023 ACC Basketball Tournament: Updated projected seeds, schedule, magic numbers

The 2023 ACC Basketball Tournament has a clearer picture after Saturday’s slate of basketball games. The latest projected seeds, schedule and magic numbers are available as teams fight for positioning in the conference tournament.

Let’s dive into the standings and probabilities for teams who are in position for the top seed in the ACC, via PlayoffStatus.com.

ACC Basketball Standings:

At the moment, Miami has the best odds at winning the ACC at 62%, edging out Pittsburgh’s 36%. The Hurricanes have a magic number of one, while the Panthers have a magic number of two.

As for some of the biggest names in the ACC, Duke can finish as high as fifth, and as low as seventh. On the other hand, North Carolina — who came into the season as the top team in the conference, and the country for that matter — can finish as high a seventh, but as low as ninth.

ACC Basketball Schedule:

There are no ACC basketball games scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26.

Monday, Feb. 27:

North Carolina at Florida State | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Clemson at Virginia | 7:00 p.m. (ACCN)

NC State at Duke | 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. (ACCN Extra)

Boston College at Wake Forest | 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Virginia Tech at Louisville | 9:00 p.m. (ACCN)

2023 ACC Basketball Tournament Schedule:

First Round — Tuesday, March 7:

Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs. No. 13 Seed | 2:00 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs. No. 15 Seed | 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs. No. 14 Seed | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Second Round — Wednesday, March 8:

Game 4: No. 8 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 5: No. 5 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner | 2:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 6: No. 7 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner | 7:00 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 7: No. 6 Seed vs. Game 3 Winner | 9:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 9:

Game 8: No. 1 Seed vs. Game 4 Winner | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 9: No. 4 Seed vs. Game 5 Winner | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 10: No. 2 Seed vs. Game 6 Winner: 7:00 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 11: No. 3 Seed vs. Game 7 Winner | 9:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Semifinals — Friday, March 10:

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner | 7:00 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner | 9:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)

2023 ACC Basketball Tournament Championship — Saturday, March 11:

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner | 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2/ACC Network)