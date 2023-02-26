Unique Breakfast Experience in Aspen Is the Definition of Earning Your Meal

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you've ever traveled to Aspen to enjoy the spectacular skiing, you may have had breakfast here before, too. And if you haven't, you may want to put this unique dining location on your bucket list. TikTok content creator @ taewestcott shows us the feast you can find at the top of the mountain.

This is the definition of a meal with a view.

This looks like a fabulous way to start the day. He explains that this is a very popular activity in Aspen, Colorado. It's the Friday morning uphill breakfast club. Every Friday morning, you can hike up Buttermilk mountain to the Cliffhouse restaurant. And along with the wonderful views, you can also order a fabulous breakfast. The choices are limited, but they sound tasty. You can have French toast with bacon or you can select a fried rice bowl with an egg. Both sound delicious to us! He chose the French toast for breakfast with an egg, and it looks absolutely sensational. He tells us that this is a great way to see friends, and get some exercise to start the day. It really looks like a magical experience. We would definitely give this a try, too. We'd be curious to know if they also offer lunch and/or afternoon cocktails as well.

The audience had some mixed reviews. Viewer @Kacy’sTrails commented, “Do you need a reservation or anything?? I’ll be there next Friday I would LOVE to do this!!” And @ taewestcott replied, “No reservations required!” Great to know! Viewer @momma2342 said, “This looks like torture in the morning.” But that view must make it all worthwhile.

We’d love to have breakfast here one day. We won’t have to feel guilty about eating the French toast after hiking up the mountain.