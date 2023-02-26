NBA Draft Roundup: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cason Wallace Impress in Wins

Several top NBA Draft prospects played in Saturday’s college basketball slate.

Saturday’s slate of college basketball games featured a number of high-level draft prospects looking to raise their stock.

Here were some of the NBA Draft prospect performances from Saturday’s contests:

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Hood-Schifino had one for the ages on Saturday, scoring a career-high 35 points and helping to take down No. 5 Purdue in the process.

He shot 14-for-24 overall, surprisingly taking just two 3-pointers and hitting all but one of his seven free throws. He also tacked on several rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 79-71 win.

Alabama vs. Arkansas

The SEC matchup between second-ranked Alabama and unranked Arkansas featured a ton of star-power, with the Crimson Tide leaving with a 3-point win.

Potential top-five selections Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. led their respective teams, each scoring 24 points in the contest. Miller, who could be drafted as high as third, added six rebounds. Smith Jr. added six rebounds, two steals and one dime.

Other potential 2023 draftee performances included Noah Clowney, who posted a double-double with three stocks and Anthony Black, who had a rougher day with seven points on 2-for-7 shooting and three steals.

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Despite being downed by George Mason, Holmes yet again stuffed the stat sheet for the Dayton Flyers.

He scored 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting and hit 12 of his 18 free throws. He also tacked on six rebounds, two assists and one block in the 5-point loss.

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace had a career day on Saturday, helping the Wildcats to their fourth straight win in the process.

A lackluster year so far for Kentucky, Wallace has been on of the lone bright spots. On Saturday he scored 19 points on 50 percent shooting, hitting both of his threes and missing just one of his six free throw attempts.

Even more, he finished with a game-high nine assist and four steals.

