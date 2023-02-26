Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Pair of Potential First-Round Picks

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

The final stretch of the college season is upon us, as conference tournaments approach. Over the course of the next month as teams' seasons end at different times, future NBA prospects will begin to prepare for the pre-draft process.

In the meantime, this is a great time to evaluate these college prospects as the stage gets bigger.

Every week, there’s a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

UConn Huskies vs Villanova Wildcats

Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST | FOX

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Featured Prospects: Eric Dixon, Cam Whitmore, Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson, Donovan Clingan

Villanova hasn't been very competitive this season, but has a couple of extremely intriguing NBA prospects. For starters, forward Cam Whitmore is projected to be a potential top five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. A strong, physical forward, he's got the build to make an immediate impact at the next level. On both sides of the ball, Whitmore has tremendous upside. If the 3-point shot and creation are able to be flashed between now and the draft, he'll have a chance to be one of the first players selected.

Eric Dixon is an older prospect as he's now in his fourth college season, but the Villanova prospect has really made quite the jump. He's a high scoring forward with floor spacing potential that has the strength to compete with bigs at the NBA level.

UConn has upwards of four prospects that will have a chance of hearing their name be called on draft night this summer. One of the most underrated players on this roster is freshman Donovan Clingan, who stands at 7-foot-2. He still comes off the bench and isn't a floor spacer, but the upside is very clear and an NBA team could take a risk on him in the second round if he declares. Clingan has earned a 7.9 C-RAM with an 86 DSI according to Cerebro Sports .

Starting forward Adama Sanogo is having yet another great season as a junior, and is one of the best scorers on this Huskies roster. What's really been a catalyst for him as an NBA prospect is the improved 3-point shooting, which has really expanded his game this season.

With that in mind, the two biggest prospects for UConn this season are Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson.

Jackson isn't much of a scorer, but is a really good passer and elite defender. He's 6-foot-6 with incredible length and guard skills, which is why he's so impactful on winning. The biggest knock on Jackson is the lack of scoring and poor 3-point shooting, but he will absolutely have the chance to make the leap to the NBA soon.

Alongside him as the best player on the team is Hawkins, who is projected to get consideration in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. A 6-foot-5 guard, he has had a breakout season and is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country on high volume. As the season goes on, he continues to climb boards with his spectacular play.

The matchup between Hawkins and Whitmore will be fascinating, as they'll likely spend quite a bit of time head-to-head.

