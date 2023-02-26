Open in App
Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer

Raleigh police: Man accidentally shot himself at Crabtree mall Saturday night

By Virginia Bridges,

6 days ago

A man carrying a concealed weapon accidentally shot himself at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday night, according to police.

The man shot himself as mall visitors were running from a loud noise around 8:24 p.m. Police don’t know the cause of the noise, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

The man was moving toward safety when he shot himself, the release states. He was taken to the hospital. His injury was non-life threatening.

The mall was expected to operate on a normal schedule Sunday.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 call 919-996-1193.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in the Triangle and across North Carolina for The News & Observer. Her work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The N&O maintains full editorial control of its journalism.

