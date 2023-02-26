Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Fresno woman recalls her surprise phone call from former principal, himself Armenian

By Armen Bacon,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMWM9_0l0LyiL000

Over the years in this space, I have, occasionally, written about people who have touched my life in immeasurable ways – my mother, the grandkids, even foreigners met along life’s wondrous journey. This is another one of those columns.

It’s a rarity for my land-line to ring, but something prompted me that morning to answer what I hoped was not a robocall or scammer. Pleasantly surprised, a husky voice on the other end said, “Hello, is that you, Armen? This is Seth Atamian, your sixth-grade teacher from Winchell Elementary. Do you remember me?” (Let me just say here that my interior voice wanted to scream “ Do I remember you? How could I forget you? I idolized you – are you kidding me?”). But before I could get a word in edgewise, he continued. “Can you believe I’m 90 years old?”

Dumbfounded but overcome with delight, I replied, “Well hello, Mr. A. Yes, this is Armen, of course I remember you, and can you believe your sixth-grade student is 70 years old?”

And just like that, an unstoppable series of stories and memories erupted, mini-explosions of Kodak moments, time blurring as we reminisced about his inaugural teaching days and the kind of recollections that stick when you’re a sixth grader: long bouts at the library researching Leonardo da Vinci for an arduous term paper assignment, spontaneous desk checks making sure books and supplies were neatly organized, trying out for his after school tumbling team and winning a spot despite obvious lack of coordination. His charismatic tendencies had landed us on “The Webster Webfoot Show : and for a few, brief moments, a bunch of southeast Fresno kids felt like Olympian superstars.

During our phone chat he told me about the oversized print of our gymnastics team hanging in his home office. A few weeks later, a framed 8 x 10 print arrived at my front door. Still the same thoughtful man, give or take a few decades, he exuded encouragement, deep pride for his students, never once realizing he had been the game changer and lifesaver for many of us.

Years ago, he had taken notice of the chubby little Armenian girl, uncomfortable in her own skin. As we conversed now, I returned to that precise moment nearly 60 years ago, a day he had pulled me aside — suggesting I read William Saroyan’s “My Name is Aram,” promising I would love the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s storytelling magic, and maybe even see myself in one of his Armenian-bred characters. Saroyan quickly became my literary hero, evidenced today by a library bursting with his books and writings. Little did this giant of a teacher know that his self-conscious sixth grader would someday author her own book titled, “My Name is Armen,” inspired by two bigger-than-life humans: William Saroyan and Seth Atamian.

Great teachers influence their students’ lives — forever.

Seth Atamian grew up in rural poverty during the Depression, but was raised with the values of education and a strong work ethic. A proud graduate of Fresno State, he earned his degree in education, including a master’s in elementary school administration. His career spanned six decades, where he taught sixth grade at Columbia School in west Fresno (1954-58) and Winchell Elementary (1959-64). In 1965, he was promoted to vice principal at Winchell, and in 1967, became the first principal of Armenian descent in the Fresno Unified School District at Lowell Elementary (1967-71). He spent the next two decades as principal at Daily Elementary (1971-77), Wolters Elementary (1977-87), and Homan Elementary (1987-91). After retiring from Fresno Unified in 1996, Atamian was asked to serve as principal for the Armenian Community School of Fresno (now Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School ) during a struggling period of limited budget. The six-month assignment turned into six years, and in the process, he revitalized the school and delivered a thriving student body.

There is a moment when one instinctively understands the importance and immediacy of now. Playwright and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda said it best: “Tell ‘em you love ‘em while they’re here.”

Our phone reunion had sparked the deep connection and sense of gratitude, and was also a reminder of how a single teacher can leave a permanent imprint on one’s life. It was also a nudge to take an action step. So that’s what a small group of us did one afternoon last October, arranging a day to show up, instant replay the past, all the while telling this man what a powerful and profound influence his teachings had played in shaping our futures, sculpting our lives.

A few weeks ago, I received the dreaded call saying my favorite sixth grade teacher had completed his earthly assignments. At his memorial service, he was heralded by many as an exemplary educator, friend, husband, father and grandfather. In everyone’s eyes, he had earned an A+.

What makes a great teacher? Passion for teaching. Love of kids. Patience. Drive. Warmth. Enthusiasm. Caring. Skilled leadership. The ability to create a sense of community and belonging in the classroom. High expectations for all students. A true belief that all children can learn.

Seth Atamian possessed all of these attributes and more. His passing set in motion a communication exchange between Winchell classmates and old friends — one by one each of us sharing how he had pulled us aside at one time or another, insisting we dream big, make our parents proud, and set the world on fire.

Armen Bacon is the author of three books: “Griefland – An Intimate Portrait of Love, Loss, and Unlikely Friendship,” and “My Name is Armen” (Volumes I & II). She and co-author Nancy Miller are currently writing a “Griefland” sequel titled “Daring to Breathe.” Contacts:
armenbacon@gmail.com or @ArmenBacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSC7v_0l0LyiL000
Armen Bacon Contributed

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Fresno mothers bond over shared experience of their children being bullied
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Home-grown terror: Suspected bomber in Fresno could also be a white supremacist | Opinion
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Bank accidentally left unlocked in Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno Driver Accused of Murdering High School Student Taken Back into Custody
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Ooops! Man found inside bank that was accidentally left unlocked
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Family of man killed by Fresno police in 2019 reaches conditional settlement with city
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
12-Year-Old Shot While Allegedly Attempting to Rob 17-Year-Old
Cutler, CA5 hours ago
Gun brandished at child in Fresno, suspect detained, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
‘Witch hunt.’ ‘Dangerous.’ Tensions mount in brewing fight between Fresno politicians
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Other Views: Fallen Selma officer is California’s criminal justice reform’s latest victim
Selma, CA1 day ago
A TWA Airliner Disappeared on Way to Fresno 85 Years Ago. A Local Sleuth Solved the Mystery.
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Conservatives fight with ‘woke’ history leads to a nation of imbecilic citizens | Opinion
Fresno, CA11 hours ago
Who are the 4 others arrested in connection with the Fresno bombing suspect?
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Cambodian Princess Soma Norodom's new book tells story of love and tragedy in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Twice as sweet: Crumbl opens 2nd location in Fresno
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
A longtime teriyaki restaurant is opening in Clovis. Here’s the dish 80% of people order
Clovis, CA3 hours ago
Pepe Aguilar coming to Fresno later this year
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Lemoore family seeks help for Ukrainian exchange student
Lemoore, CA17 hours ago
Warning for babies younger than 6 months from Valley Children’s doctor
Fresno, CA1 day ago
5 held after series of Fresno bombings. Police, FBI probe links to hate groups
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Postpartum hospital wings named after generous donation and decades of service
Clovis, CA3 days ago
Father and two 9-year-old girls stranded in snowstorm for 13 hours
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Coroner identifies person killed by train in central Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno PD: Man arrested after fleeing DUI crash
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
Are they wrong? Joe Rogan and comedian talk Fresno’s homeless problem
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Madera Community Hospital: What happened? When could it reopen?
Madera, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy