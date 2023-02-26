Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

It's pretty much an even-steven contest at this moment, but for now, the Lakers' well-rounded unit makes them slight favorites.

A confident, new-look Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, in what appears to be the most important road trip as their regular season inches towards an end.

The Lakers have won three of their last four games, showing that they indeed mean business, but notching up a win appears to be easier said than done against the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving — two of the most prolific shooters in the league.

Despite Irving's arrival , it's not been an easy ride for Dallas as they have lost three in their last six games. However, like LA, they head into the Sunday matinee clash on the back of a handsome 142-116 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The good news about the Lakers is the team's ability to hold its own in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The proof was in the pudding when they led by 24 points at one stage in their win against the Golden State Warriors , and both their superstars couldn't believe it themselves.

Making the road stretch all the more important. LA has struggled with holding on to momentum, but the upgraded roster is promising and is gelling well at the right time to help the side make the postseason push.

On that note, here is a quick look at the projected starters, the injury report from both camps, and the predictions.

Dallas Mavericks Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

Per ESPN's updated injury report , the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Davis Bertans (calf). The rest of the unit is cleared to take the hardwood.

Expect the Mavericks to go with the same starting five that played the Spurs. Luka Doncic (G), Kyrie Irving (G), Josh Green (F), Reggie Bullock (F), and Dwight Powell (C) will be the likely starters.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

The Lakers suffer a blow with D'Angelo Russell listed as doubtful for the clash against the Mavericks. The guard suffered an ankle sprain against the Warriors in the first quarter and didn't return for the rest of the game.

He did offer a promising update soon after, but it looks like the think-tank might look at resting him for a game to extend his recovery time. James and Davis are listed as probable, but chances are that both the stars will play unless there is a serious injury concern.

With Russell likely to sit out, the Lakers lineup will see Dennis Schroder in. Here are the projected five: Dennis Schroder (G), Malik Beasley (G), LeBron James (F), Jarred Vanderbilt (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

Both teams look completely different from the last couple of times they have faced off against each other. While the Mavericks are reliant on Irving and Doncic to continue their scoring streak, the Purple and Gold do have some options even if one of James or Davis has an off day.

The Lakers' defense will have to be on point if they have any chance of extending their winning run. They are still 13th in the Western Conference, a game and a half behind the No. 10 seed, and a win on Sunday will take them closer to the .500 mark they have struggled to hit all season.

With Kleber out of action, the Dallas frontcourt is short-handed, and that might be an area LA will look to cash in on. It's pretty much an even-steven contest at this moment, but for now, the Lakers' well-rounded unit makes them slight favorites.

