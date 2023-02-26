Woman's Custom Stencil Adds Subtle Texture to Her Monochrome Accent Wall

Tsunami from Behr

Consider stenciling an accent wall if you want to add a little texture and interest to your room. It's a trendy way to add style and personality to any space. And if you have a monochromatic color palette going on in your room, stenciling can be the perfect way to introduce some extra visual interest.

That's just what this woman did when she decided that her bedroom needed an accent wall. She used one of our favorite ways of adding patterns: stenciling! This organic design is a focal point and subtle texture detail in her room.

If you're looking for something subtle, like this woman's stenciled design, having something else in the room will anchor the space. The stenciled design is also a good choice because it doesn't distract from the room's focal points.

People loved the simplicity and creativity of this idea. Creating your own stencil isn't easy either.

"I remember when you first posted about this and I think about it weekly. GORGEOUS." @ Brooklynne

And for those of you wondering how she got a contrasting monochrome look (in Tsunami by Behr ), check this comment out.

"Is the stencil color the same color in gloss?" @ Joy

"Yes, the finish is different though so the stenciled pattern will be more reflective than the rest of the wall." @ X

If you're looking for a way to add texture and depth to a monochrome accent wall , this stenciled design is an excellent option. It's subtle enough not to distract from the room's focal points while still making a statement with its geometric shapes. \

