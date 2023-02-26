Woman Uses Glass Globes to Make Genius DIY Decor

When it comes to home decor , sometimes the most beautiful things come from items that you'd never think of. This woman gathered some seemingly unrelated items from Amazon and put them together to make some of the coolest, most elegant flower arrangements you've ever seen.

This home decor maven gathered some clear glass globes from Amazon as well as some festive fake flowers . She then situated them on their side on a table. After making sure they were sturdy, she stuffed the artificial blooms into each globe.

The result was a "floating" vase that could be placed anywhere with gorgeous flowers inside. While this woman chose orchids to fill her globes with, you could use just about anything you'd like!

The globes could be placed anywhere in your home. You could even fill it with fun toys, colored sand, or anything else that you feel would look great in your home. Though the glass orbs in the video were positioned on a glass table, you could find an empty shelf to put yours on, or maybe even a countertop to add some flair to any room.

The most important thing about this hack is that it's super quick and easy, and you can find all the supplies you need to pull it off on Amazon. And if you happen to decide you want to change things up later, you can always dump things out and start over!

Grab a few glass bowls and see what you can come up with!

